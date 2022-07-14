ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrGY1_0cgaJLuh00
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Albany features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dDFkQ_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#28. Shogun Sushi and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Delaware Ave Suite 16, Delmar, NY 12054-1911
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L11Q1_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#27. Asian Tea House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 117 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer, NY 12144-3414
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fe1m_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#26. Namu Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1770 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4755
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PcDEX_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#25. Ocean Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 68 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-3002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YF7Gg_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#24. Hokkaido Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 820 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-1507
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juHFB_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#23. KOTO Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12110-4805
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbP3O_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#22. Sake Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 273 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgClp_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pad Thai Noodle Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1407
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKwTh_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#20. Mr. Fuji Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1475 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3520
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4Nr7_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#19. Shining Rainbow

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 209 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2611
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUcjA_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#18. Capital Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 997 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-3571
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IXE2_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#17. Emmanuel Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 35 Maiden Ln, Albany, NY 12207-2712
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178XNG_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pho Yum Vietnamese Noodle Soup

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1558 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5055
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FACmA_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sukhothai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 254 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1105
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tflA_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#14. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 Colonie Ctr Spc 305, Albany, NY 12205-2751
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkmhW_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#13. Samurai Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 158 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJpVW_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#12. Taiwan Noodle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Taiwanese
- Price: $
- Address: 218 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2643
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tatjs_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#11. TapAsia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 227 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8AwS_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#10. Shogun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 457 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12210-1002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGeT3_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#9. Van's Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 307 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2508
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481GvE_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#8. Hu's House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1619 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-2424
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lMfiE_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#7. Hana Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1620 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oE3x6_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#6. Tanpopo Ramen and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 893 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-1306
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tffil_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#5. Hong Kong Bakery and Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-2603
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XFfE_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#4. Srisiam Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 337 Columbia Tpke, East Greenbush, NY 12144-4400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRCse_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#3. Rain

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 259 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1159
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiMR9_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sweet Basil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1622
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqU4E_0cgaJLuh00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sushi Tei Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 Western Ave Cosimo's Plaza, Albany, NY 12203-4650
