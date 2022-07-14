Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Albany features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albany.

Tripadvisor

#28. Shogun Sushi and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 318 Delaware Ave Suite 16, Delmar, NY 12054-1911

Tripadvisor

#27. Asian Tea House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 117 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer, NY 12144-3414

Tripadvisor

#26. Namu Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1770 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4755

Tripadvisor

#25. Ocean Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 68 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-3002

Tripadvisor

#24. Hokkaido Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 820 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-1507

Tripadvisor

#23. KOTO Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 260 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12110-4805

Tripadvisor

#22. Sake Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 273 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123

Tripadvisor

#21. Pad Thai Noodle Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 113 Everett Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1407

Tripadvisor

#20. Mr. Fuji Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1475 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-3520

Tripadvisor

#19. Shining Rainbow

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 209 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2611

Tripadvisor

#18. Capital Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 997 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-3571

Tripadvisor

#17. Emmanuel Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 35 Maiden Ln, Albany, NY 12207-2712

Tripadvisor

#16. Pho Yum Vietnamese Noodle Soup

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1558 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5055

Tripadvisor

#15. Sukhothai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 254 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1105

Tripadvisor

#14. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 Colonie Ctr Spc 305, Albany, NY 12205-2751

Tripadvisor

#13. Samurai Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 158 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116

Tripadvisor

#12. Taiwan Noodle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Taiwanese

- Price: $

- Address: 218 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2643

Tripadvisor

#11. TapAsia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 227 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1101

Tripadvisor

#10. Shogun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 457 Madison Ave, Albany, NY 12210-1002

Tripadvisor

#9. Van's Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 307 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2508

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Hu's House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1619 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-2424

Tripadvisor

#7. Hana Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1620 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4219

Tripadvisor

#6. Tanpopo Ramen and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 893 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207-1306

Tripadvisor

#5. Hong Kong Bakery and Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-2603

Tripadvisor

#4. Srisiam Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 337 Columbia Tpke, East Greenbush, NY 12144-4400

Tripadvisor

#3. Rain

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 259 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1159

Tripadvisor

#2. Sweet Basil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 370 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209-1622

Tripadvisor

#1. Sushi Tei Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 Western Ave Cosimo's Plaza, Albany, NY 12203-4650

