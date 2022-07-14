ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Dayton features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dayton.

Tripadvisor

#26. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2626 Miami Centersburg Road Dayton Mall, Dayton, OH
Tripadvisor

#25. Sake Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2146 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3815
Tripadvisor

#24. China Garden Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 112 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431-1423
Tripadvisor

#23. White Lotus

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 327 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402-2114
Tripadvisor

#22. Linh Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505
Tripadvisor

#21. China Dynasty

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9142 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458
Tripadvisor

#20. Little Saigon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1718 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45420-3639
Tripadvisor

#19. Sushi Hana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton, OH 45458-1881
Tripadvisor

#18. Tokyo Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4431 Feedwire Rd, Dayton, OH 45440-3901
Tripadvisor

#17. Song's Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5515 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431
Tripadvisor

#16. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
Tripadvisor

#15. Asia Gourmet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5518 Burkhardt Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-2148
Tripadvisor

#14. KupBop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 3011 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45420-1139
Tripadvisor

#13. Xuan Vietnamese Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 4770 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1335
Tripadvisor

#12. North China

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6090 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1924
Tripadvisor

#11. Fusian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 1200 Brown St. #125, Dayton, OH 45409
Tripadvisor

#10. CJ Chans

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 536 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1866
Tripadvisor

#9. Pho Mi Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8990 Kingsridge Dr, Dayton, OH 45458-1619
Tripadvisor

#8. BIBIBOP Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1200 Brown St University of Dayton, Dayton, OH 45409-2749
Tripadvisor

#7. Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8971 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton, OH 45458
Tripadvisor

#6. Shen's Szechuan & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7580 Poe Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-2550
Tripadvisor

#5. Ginger and Spice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1105 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2602
Tripadvisor

#4. China Cottage

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6290 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1927
Tripadvisor

#3. Akashi Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2020 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-5024
Tripadvisor

#2. Linh's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505
Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Nine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (717 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45402-2826
