Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Greensboro features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Greensboro on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greensboro.

#28. Black Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 435 Dolley Madison Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-5176

#27. Seoul Garden Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5318 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409-2646

#26. China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4310 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409-2733

#25. Mizumi hibachi and sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 309 State St, Greensboro, NC 27408-5923

#24. Thai Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3361 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-2401

#23. Ichiban Grill Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 3020 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27403

#22. Fuji Sushi and Hibachi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 433 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455-2591

#21. Lao Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 219A S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602

#20. Sushi Republic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 329 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2521

#19. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3338 W Friendly Ave. Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro, NC 27410

#18. Saigon Cuisine Restaurant INC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4205 High Pt Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4231

#17. US Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 619 Friendly Center Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7803

#16. Ichi Sushi Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1564 Highwoods Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27410-2057

#15. Captain Chen's Gourmet China

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3709 Battleground Ave Ste E, Greensboro, NC 27410-2178

#14. Rearn Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5120 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409-2614

#13. Noma Food & Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 2403 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-4039

#12. Vanloi Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3829 High Point Rd Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27407

#11. Don Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 423 Tate St 423 Tate St, 27403, Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro, NC 27403-2523

#10. Bangkok Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1203 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-2337

#9. I Love Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4715 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC 27407

#8. Thai Corner Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2600 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC 27403

#7. Binh Minh Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5211 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409

#6. Imperial Koi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1941 New Garden Rd Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27410-2555

#5. Boba House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 332 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2522

#4. Thai Chiang Mai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 Americhase Dr Ste C, Greensboro, NC 27409-9557

#3. Golden Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1216 Bridford Pkwy Unit N, Greensboro, NC 27407-2696

#2. Phoenix Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1641 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-2001

#1. Pho Hien Voung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4109 Spring Garden St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27407-1690

