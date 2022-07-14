ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greensboro, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0molVk_0cgaJJ9F00
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Greensboro features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Greensboro on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greensboro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZjVj_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#28. Black Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 435 Dolley Madison Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-5176
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LN7C_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#27. Seoul Garden Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5318 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409-2646
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdaUb_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#26. China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4310 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409-2733
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTD2v_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#25. Mizumi hibachi and sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 State St, Greensboro, NC 27408-5923
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0ul7_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#24. Thai Square

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3361 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410-2401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Zk2m_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#23. Ichiban Grill Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 3020 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nczmt_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#22. Fuji Sushi and Hibachi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 433 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455-2591
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkyCl_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#21. Lao Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 219A S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401-2602
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prNsN_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#20. Sushi Republic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 329 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVtHu_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#19. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3338 W Friendly Ave. Shops at Friendly Center, Greensboro, NC 27410
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SReVP_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#18. Saigon Cuisine Restaurant INC

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4205 High Pt Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-4231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYDRw_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#17. US Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 619 Friendly Center Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408-7803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDVts_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#16. Ichi Sushi Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1564 Highwoods Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27410-2057
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAyMH_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#15. Captain Chen's Gourmet China

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3709 Battleground Ave Ste E, Greensboro, NC 27410-2178
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV4uv_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#14. Rearn Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5120 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409-2614
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvCzp_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#13. Noma Food & Co

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 2403 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408-4039
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39boUq_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#12. Vanloi Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3829 High Point Rd Ste D, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNsn1_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#11. Don Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 423 Tate St 423 Tate St, 27403, Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro, NC 27403-2523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHVJh_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bangkok Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1203 S Holden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407-2337
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXz4z_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#9. I Love Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 4715 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC 27407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTlVt_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#8. Thai Corner Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2600 High Point Road, Greensboro, NC 27403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ukoex_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#7. Binh Minh Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5211 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnUwK_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#6. Imperial Koi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1941 New Garden Rd Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27410-2555
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yImUg_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#5. Boba House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 332 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403-2522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjVc1_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#4. Thai Chiang Mai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Americhase Dr Ste C, Greensboro, NC 27409-9557
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKqHw_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#3. Golden Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1216 Bridford Pkwy Unit N, Greensboro, NC 27407-2696
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwOzI_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#2. Phoenix Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1641 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378Jho_0cgaJJ9F00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pho Hien Voung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4109 Spring Garden St Ste A, Greensboro, NC 27407-1690
- Read more on Tripadvisor

