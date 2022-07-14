ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Hartford features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Hartford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Hartford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZ527_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#27. Sunberry Cafe & Catering

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 65 Pratt St, Hartford, CT 06103-1635
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KXuK_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#26. Angry Tofu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1030 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109-4231
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FN0zg_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#25. Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 84 - 198 Kane street off I 84 west exit 44, West Hartford, CT
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhy1m_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#24. Koma

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 345 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 06117-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6UlB_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#23. Goong Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 798 Silver Ln, East Hartford, CT 06118-1228
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7DRi_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#22. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1131 New Britain Ave Ste B, West Hartford, CT 06110-2446
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEG3F_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#21. Nummy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1160 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-2413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BU7r_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#20. Ichiro Hibachi & Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 962 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107-2102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpHwC_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pho Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 989 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-2363
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJX6u_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#18. Song Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 74 Lasalle Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107-2303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxtGL_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tokyo Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 846 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119-1555
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RU54q_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#16. Butterfly Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 831 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119-1512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dB453_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#15. Hot Basil Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 565 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-1348
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3We6AV_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pho 68 Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 589 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-1300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdczH_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Blue Elephant Trail

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7 S Main St, West Hartford, CT 06107-2447
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKxUj_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#12. Shu Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 156 Shield St, West Hartford, CT 06110-1940
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeK5z_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#11. Black Bamboo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 844 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119-1511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EqqJs_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pho Boston Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 144 Shield St, West Hartford, CT 06110-1940
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjT4m_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#9. Han Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 310 Prospect Ave, West Hartford, CT 06106-2028
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dha7V_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sweet Chilli Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 312 Park Rd, West Hartford, CT 06119-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHJzC_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pho 99

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 245 Silver Ln, East Hartford, CT 06118-1030
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tc6HK_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pho 501

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 501 Main St Ste 5, East Hartford, CT 06118-1002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pc5xD_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#5. Edo Ichi Sushi & Hibachi Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 580 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109-2217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZbML_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#4. Siam Hartford

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 77 Pratt St, Hartford, CT 06103-1620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7y9r_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#3. King & I Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 Park St, Hartford, CT 06106-2118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KDY8_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#2. Ichiban Japanese & Korean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 530 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105-3108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dgy05_0cgaJHNn00
Tripadvisor

#1. Feng Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 93 Asylum St, Hartford, CT 06103-2213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

