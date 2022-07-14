Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Hartford features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Hartford on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Hartford.

Tripadvisor

#27. Sunberry Cafe & Catering

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 65 Pratt St, Hartford, CT 06103-1635

Tripadvisor

#26. Angry Tofu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1030 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109-4231

Tripadvisor

#25. Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 84 - 198 Kane street off I 84 west exit 44, West Hartford, CT

Tripadvisor

#24. Koma

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 345 N Main St, West Hartford, CT 06117-2515

Tripadvisor

#23. Goong Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 798 Silver Ln, East Hartford, CT 06118-1228

Tripadvisor

#22. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1131 New Britain Ave Ste B, West Hartford, CT 06110-2446

Tripadvisor

#21. Nummy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1160 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-2413

Tripadvisor

#20. Ichiro Hibachi & Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 962 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107-2102

Tripadvisor

#19. Pho Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 989 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-2363

Tripadvisor

#18. Song Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 74 Lasalle Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107-2303

Tripadvisor

#17. Tokyo Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 846 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119-1555

Tripadvisor

#16. Butterfly Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 831 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119-1512

Tripadvisor

#15. Hot Basil Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 565 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-1348

Tripadvisor

#14. Pho 68 Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 589 New Park Ave, West Hartford, CT 06110-1300

Tripadvisor

#13. The Blue Elephant Trail

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7 S Main St, West Hartford, CT 06107-2447

Tripadvisor

#12. Shu Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 156 Shield St, West Hartford, CT 06110-1940

Tripadvisor

#11. Black Bamboo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 844 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119-1511

Tripadvisor

#10. Pho Boston Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 144 Shield St, West Hartford, CT 06110-1940

Tripadvisor

#9. Han Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 310 Prospect Ave, West Hartford, CT 06106-2028

Tripadvisor

#8. Sweet Chilli Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 312 Park Rd, West Hartford, CT 06119-2017

Tripadvisor

#7. Pho 99

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 245 Silver Ln, East Hartford, CT 06118-1030

Tripadvisor

#6. Pho 501

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 501 Main St Ste 5, East Hartford, CT 06118-1002

Tripadvisor

#5. Edo Ichi Sushi & Hibachi Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 580 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109-2217

Tripadvisor

#4. Siam Hartford

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 77 Pratt St, Hartford, CT 06103-1620

Tripadvisor

#3. King & I Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1901 Park St, Hartford, CT 06106-2118

Tripadvisor

#2. Ichiban Japanese & Korean

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 530 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT 06105-3108

Tripadvisor

#1. Feng Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 93 Asylum St, Hartford, CT 06103-2213

