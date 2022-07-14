ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xt72G_0cgaJGV400
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Albuquerque features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFz0g_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#30. Hayashi Hibachi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6321 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3524
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ek4Pa_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#29. Nagomi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-1997
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081iTa_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#28. Krung Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7923 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4682
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsOOp_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#27. Pho Linh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5000 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dA9YA_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#26. Asian Pear

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $
- Address: 508 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015V3p_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#25. Lime Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9800 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 2, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3560
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3aUp_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#24. Saigon Far East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 901 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4802
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5rBq_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#23. May Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 111 Louisiana Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-3133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZSIx_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#22. Pho 79

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2007 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107-2032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGWMs_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#21. Thai Tip

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1512 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste E, Albuquerque, NM 87112-3800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxPSc_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#20. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6001 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3397
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hn95_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#19. Cafe DA LAT

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5615 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oy5nM_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#18. Huong Thao Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1016 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ub32V_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#17. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4440 The 25 Way NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-5851
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JY9FI_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#16. Viet's Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4208 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-2914
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IijS_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#15. Le Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1313 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-6727
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7zaM_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#14. Ming Dynasty

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1551 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-4112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NN50_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#13. Rising Star Chinese Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 7001 San Antonio Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4873
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XAXWv_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#12. Thai Vegan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3804 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGVQv_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#11. Banh Mi Coda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 230 Louisiana Blvd SE Unit C, Albuquerque, NM 87108-5553
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hkT9h_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#10. Sakura Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6241 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120-2635
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVipd_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#9. Budai Gourmet Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6300 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3553
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfCIW_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#8. Asian Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 318 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ht8CD_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#7. Jinja Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8900 Holly Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2979
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rutwx_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#6. Viet Taste

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5721 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3235
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wO3z5_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#5. Orchid Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4300 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1165
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivREI_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#4. An Hy Quan Vegetarian Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1405 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-4405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsuDZ_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#3. Basil Leaf Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1225 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5313
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpOUy_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#2. Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1071 Corrales Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksldP_0cgaJGV400
Tripadvisor

#1. Thai Vegan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5505 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2542
- Read more on Tripadvisor

