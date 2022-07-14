Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Albuquerque features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Albuquerque.

Tripadvisor

#30. Hayashi Hibachi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6321 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3524

#29. Nagomi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-1997

#28. Krung Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7923 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-4682

#27. Pho Linh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5000 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1325

#26. Asian Pear

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $

- Address: 508 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3114

#25. Lime Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9800 Montgomery Blvd NE Ste 2, Albuquerque, NM 87111-3560

#24. Saigon Far East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 901 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-4802

#23. May Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 111 Louisiana Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-3133

#22. Pho 79

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2007 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107-2032

#21. Thai Tip

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1512 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste E, Albuquerque, NM 87112-3800

#20. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6001 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3397

#19. Cafe DA LAT

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5615 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1603

#18. Huong Thao Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1016 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5800

#17. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4440 The 25 Way NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-5851

#16. Viet's Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4208 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-2914

#15. Le Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1313 San Pedro Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-6727

#14. Ming Dynasty

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1551 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-4112

#13. Rising Star Chinese Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7001 San Antonio Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-4873

#12. Thai Vegan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3804 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1015

#11. Banh Mi Coda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 230 Louisiana Blvd SE Unit C, Albuquerque, NM 87108-5553

#10. Sakura Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6241 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120-2635

#9. Budai Gourmet Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6300 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-3553

#8. Asian Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 318 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102-3218

#7. Jinja Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8900 Holly Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122-2979

#6. Viet Taste

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5721 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110-3235

#5. Orchid Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4300 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108-1165

#4. An Hy Quan Vegetarian Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1405 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-4405

#3. Basil Leaf Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1225 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112-5313

#2. Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1071 Corrales Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

#1. Thai Vegan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5505 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2542

