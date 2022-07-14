ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybLEK_0cgaJDqt00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Houston features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6v7i_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#30. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2808 Milam St Ste D, Houston, TX 77006-3539
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQvU6_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#29. Les Ba'get

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1717 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018-6256
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hL4q1_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#28. Aka Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2390 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nYd3_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#27. Maharaja Bhog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8338 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074-1603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGeOG_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#26. Nidda Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1226 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2641
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEwEB_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#25. Banana Leaf

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste 311 Suite A, Houston, TX 77036-3468
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw520_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#24. E-Tao Asian Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5135 W Alabama St Ste 7295 Galleria second floor between Nordstrom & Macy's, Houston, TX 77056-5825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlWSL_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#23. Mala Sichuan Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 Westheimer Road Ste B, Houston, TX 77006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bpBq_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#22. Oishii Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3764 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046-3704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWloC_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#21. Qin Dynasty

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5115 Buffalo Speedway Ste 900, Houston, TX 77005-4211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rq9QQ_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#20. Cafe Ginger River Oak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1952 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWBMQ_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#19. Mein Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9630 Clarewood Dr, Houston, TX 77036-3512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGdkE_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#18. Hughie's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008-1204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zk9KT_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#17. JINYA Ramen Bar - Houston Mid Town

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3201 Louisiana St., Houston, TX 77006-6644
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHkkL_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#16. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4094 Westheimer Rd. Highland Village Center, Houston, TX 77027
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWweV_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#15. North China Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14525 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079-1324
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEqGs_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#14. Le Colonial

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G-140, Houston, TX 77027-4800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1XYx_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#13. Thai Jasmine Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10900 Kingspoint Rd, Houston, TX 77075-4120
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIhV8_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#12. Songkran Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd #8, Houston, TX 77056-3223
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rDjM_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#11. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 Gray St Ste A, Houston, TX 77002-8690
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARl4M_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#10. Nippon Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4464 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006-5826
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPJkZ_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#9. Kuu Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Japanese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 947 Gessner Rd #a180, Houston, TX 77024-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NCoK_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#8. Fung's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7320 Southwest Fwy Ste 115, Houston, TX 77074-2014
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XuwTi_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#7. Sage 400 Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Sage Rd Ste A400, Houston, TX 77056-6003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLtOn_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mala Sichuan Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9348 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036-4504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g8Fw_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#5. China Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1602 Leeland St, Houston, TX 77003-5032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wepu0_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#4. Thai Gourmet Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6324 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057-5906
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chkfl_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#3. Kata Robata

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Kirby Dr Ste H, Houston, TX 77098-3941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehrtm_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#2. Huynh Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 912 Saint Emanuel St., Houston, TX 77003-3507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZnzq_0cgaJDqt00
Tripadvisor

#1. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (850 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

