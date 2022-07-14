ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Harrisburg features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg.

#27. China Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1200 Market St Unit 19, Lemoyne, PA 17043-1417
#26. Pho 3 Mien

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 314 S 10th St, Lemoyne, PA 17043
#25. Fuji Do Restaurant And Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: not available
- Address: 1701 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2638
#24. Tokyo Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4089 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-4819
#23. Chalit's Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5517 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050-2414
#22. Kimlee Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4141 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1450
#21. Miyako

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 227 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1420
#20. Akitas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 829 State St Ste 2008, Lemoyne, PA 17043-1539
#19. Ho Wah Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 732 Market St, Lemoyne, PA 17043-1515
#18. Hibachi Grill & Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5080 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-4906
#17. New 2nd Wok

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 106 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1424
#16. Nagoya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 829 State St Suite 1002, Lemoyne, PA 17043-1539
#15. Mikado Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2645
#14. Golden Chopstick

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4412 Oakhurst Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-3452
#13. Pho #1 Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7011 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3610
#12. Korealicious

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 829 State St Suite 1007, Lemoyne, PA 17043-1539
#11. Freshido

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 Market Street #157-159, Harrisburg, PA 17101
#10. Hong Kong Ruby

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2308 Patton Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9286
#9. Little Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2800 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1065
#8. Kanlaya Thai Restuarant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1030 S 13th St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-3405
#7. Pho La Vie

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6003 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2602
#6. Vietnamese Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 304 Reily St Hours of Operation, Harrisburg, PA 17102-1928
#5. Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1319 East Chocolate Ave. Hershey, Harrisburg, PA 17033-1117
#4. Pho Kim's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5490 Derry St # B, Harrisburg, PA 17111-3559
#3. Miso Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4620 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6223
#2. Shogun

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990
#1. Bankok 56 Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1917 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17104-2962
