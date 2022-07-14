Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor
What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Minneapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Minneapolis.
#30. Hoban Korean BBQ
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2939 Hennepin Avenue South Uptown, Minneapolis, MN 55408
#29. My Huong Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2718 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1648
#28. Bagu Sushi
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4741 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407-3514
#27. Hong Kong Noodles
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-3036
#26. Don Ho Chinese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 7700 W Old Shakopee Rd Ste 110, Minneapolis, MN 55438-3311
#25. Shuang Cheng Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-2029
#24. Sen Yai Sen Lek
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2422 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-3712
#23. Wasabi
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 903 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1285
#22. Vo's Vietnamese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3450 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-4151
#21. Pho 79
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2529 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404-4247
#20. Fuji Ya
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2913
#19. Kinhdo Restaurant - Uptown
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2755 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1002
#18. Naviya's Thai Brasseire
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2812 W 43rd St Linden Hills, Minneapolis, MN 55410-1536
#17. Pagoda
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1417 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-2001
#16. UniDeli at United Noodles
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2015 E 24th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404-4195
#15. Peninsula Malaysian Cuisine
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2608 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1628
#14. Moto-i Ramen and Sake House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
#13. Sober Fish
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2627 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406-1167
#12. Amazing Thailand
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3024 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2614
#11. Mandarin Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8766 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55420-2738
#10. Wakame
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3070 Excelsior Blvd Ste 206, Minneapolis, MN 55416-4609
#9. Que Viet
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2211 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-3905
#8. Hai Hai
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2121 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4341
#7. Sushi Train
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Nicollet Mall Suite C3, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2400
#6. Tea House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2425 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-3032
#5. Kindee Thai Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 719 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-2392
#4. Masu Sushi & Robata
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 330 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1016
#3. Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 113 W Grant St, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2339
#2. Zen Box Izakaya
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 602 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1115
#1. Quang Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2719 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1631
