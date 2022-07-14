Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Minneapolis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Minneapolis.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Hoban Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2939 Hennepin Avenue South Uptown, Minneapolis, MN 55408

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. My Huong Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2718 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1648

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Bagu Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4741 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407-3514

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Hong Kong Noodles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 901 Washington Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-3036

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Don Ho Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7700 W Old Shakopee Rd Ste 110, Minneapolis, MN 55438-3311

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Minneapolis that don't require a college degree

Tripadvisor

#25. Shuang Cheng Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1320 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-2029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Sen Yai Sen Lek

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2422 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-3712

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Wasabi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 903 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1285

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Vo's Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3450 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408-4151

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Pho 79

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2529 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404-4247

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Minneapolis

Tripadvisor

#20. Fuji Ya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2913

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Kinhdo Restaurant - Uptown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2755 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1002

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Naviya's Thai Brasseire

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2812 W 43rd St Linden Hills, Minneapolis, MN 55410-1536

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Pagoda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1417 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-2001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. UniDeli at United Noodles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2015 E 24th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404-4195

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Minneapolis for high school graduates

Tripadvisor

#15. Peninsula Malaysian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2608 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1628

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Moto-i Ramen and Sake House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2940 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Sober Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2627 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406-1167

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Amazing Thailand

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3024 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-2614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Mandarin Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8766 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55420-2738

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Minneapolis

Tripadvisor

#10. Wakame

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3070 Excelsior Blvd Ste 206, Minneapolis, MN 55416-4609

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Que Viet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2211 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-3905

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Hai Hai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2121 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4341

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Sushi Train

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 Nicollet Mall Suite C3, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Tea House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2425 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414-3032

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How Minneapolis feels about climate change

Tripadvisor

#5. Kindee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 719 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401-2392

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Masu Sushi & Robata

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 330 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414-1016

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 113 W Grant St, Minneapolis, MN 55403-2339

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Zen Box Izakaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 602 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Quang Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2719 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408-1631

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor