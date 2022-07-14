ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUU51_0cgaJACi00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Abilene features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Abilene on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egqid_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#13. Golden Chopsticks Super Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4358 Sayles Blvd, Abilene, TX 79605-7245
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFSDs_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ann Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3309 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1767
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCgsM_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sunrise Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 2701 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1930
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Harvest Moon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1149 E North 10th St, Abilene, TX 79601-4634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdhoD_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#9. China Star Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3601 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1648
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrJhE_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#8. Little Panda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1035 N Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601-3853
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQ61V_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#7. Tokyo Asia Fusion

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1441 S Danville Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-4711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PACVv_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#6. Buffet King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3366 John Knox Dr, Abilene, TX 79606-2446
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UY2n_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#5. Mian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606-6046
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkWfd_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#4. Hashi Teppan Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3388 Rebecca Ln, Abilene, TX 79606-3228
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Abilene metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JssjR_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#3. CK Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3398 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvrKH_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#2. Krua Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 790 S Leggett Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-3830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oq19g_0cgaJACi00
Tripadvisor

#1. Szechuan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3425 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Abilene, TX
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#Asian#Chinese#Tx
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy