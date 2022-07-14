Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Abilene features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Abilene on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Abilene.

#13. Golden Chopsticks Super Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4358 Sayles Blvd, Abilene, TX 79605-7245

#12. Ann Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3309 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1767

#11. Sunrise Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 2701 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1930

#10. Harvest Moon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1149 E North 10th St, Abilene, TX 79601-4634

#9. China Star Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3601 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1648

#8. Little Panda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1035 N Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601-3853

#7. Tokyo Asia Fusion

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1441 S Danville Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-4711

#6. Buffet King

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3366 John Knox Dr, Abilene, TX 79606-2446

#5. Mian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX 79606-6046

#4. Hashi Teppan Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3388 Rebecca Ln, Abilene, TX 79606-3228

#3. CK Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3398 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79603

#2. Krua Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 790 S Leggett Dr, Abilene, TX 79605-3830

#1. Szechuan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3425 S 1st St, Abilene, TX 79605-1708

