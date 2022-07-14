Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Denver features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver

Tripadvisor

#29. Zen Asian Sushi Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8354 E Northfield Blvd, Denver, CO 80238-3131

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Q House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3421 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Kobe An

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 231 Milwaukee St, Denver, CO 80206-5000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Pepper Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2831 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Little Ollie's Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2364 E 3rd Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4629

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Denver

Tripadvisor

#24. Aloy Modern Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2134 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. DOMO Japanese Country Foods Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1365 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204-3422

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Okinawa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2301 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Hawaiian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1514 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Cho77

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1520 16th St Mall On 16th St Mall, beside ChoLon and LeRoux, Denver, CO 80202-1306

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Denver

Tripadvisor

#19. Thai Chili & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16221 E 40th Ave Ste D, Denver, CO 80239-5879

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Uchi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2500 Lawrence st, Denver, Denver, CO 80205-3497

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3030 E 2nd Ave Ste. 105, Denver, CO 80206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Sasa Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2401 15th St Ste 80, Denver, CO 80202-1143

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Ototo Raw Bar & Robata Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1501 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2634

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Denver

Tripadvisor

#14. Matsuhisa Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 98 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Star Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2917 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80219-4127

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Ace Eat Serve

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 501 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1329

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. New Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 630 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-2934

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Pot Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1350 S Colorado Blvd Unit 900, Denver, CO 80222-3334

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Hop Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3500 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2466

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pho 95

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1401 S Federal Blvd Denver, Denver, CO 80219-4720

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Menya Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 951 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-2938

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Pho-natic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 229 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1715

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Avanti F&B

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3200 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211-3521

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Denver

Tripadvisor

#4. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1616 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-1308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Sushi Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1487 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. ChoLon Modern Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Malaysian, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1555 Blake St Suite 101, Denver, CO 80202-1625

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Izakaya Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1487A S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226

- Read more on Tripadvisor