ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aniam_0cgaJ9PE00
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Denver features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Denver.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXPo9_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#29. Zen Asian Sushi Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8354 E Northfield Blvd, Denver, CO 80238-3131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yOML_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#28. Q House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3421 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dbMe_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#27. Kobe An

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 231 Milwaukee St, Denver, CO 80206-5000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OoFcu_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pepper Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2831 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucgCS_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#25. Little Ollie's Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2364 E 3rd Ave, Denver, CO 80206-4629
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUmNP_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#24. Aloy Modern Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2134 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvSnd_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#23. DOMO Japanese Country Foods Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1365 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204-3422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOsRJ_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#22. Okinawa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2301 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vkjp_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#21. Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Hawaiian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1514 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjN3e_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#20. Cho77

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 16th St Mall On 16th St Mall, beside ChoLon and LeRoux, Denver, CO 80202-1306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnCfO_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#19. Thai Chili & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16221 E 40th Ave Ste D, Denver, CO 80239-5879
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UM0cb_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#18. Uchi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2500 Lawrence st, Denver, Denver, CO 80205-3497
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Hapa Sushi Grill and Sake Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3030 E 2nd Ave Ste. 105, Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VL0Lx_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sasa Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 15th St Ste 80, Denver, CO 80202-1143
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuVXO_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#15. Ototo Raw Bar & Robata Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdSG9_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#14. Matsuhisa Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 98 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbbD1_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#13. Star Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2917 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80219-4127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlzEc_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ace Eat Serve

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLgCG_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#11. New Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 630 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219-2934
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YZzb_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#10. Thai Pot Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1350 S Colorado Blvd Unit 900, Denver, CO 80222-3334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ly1M4_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#9. Hop Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2466
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ng6SI_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#8. Pho 95

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1401 S Federal Blvd Denver, Denver, CO 80219-4720
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yPFb_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#7. Menya Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 951 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-2938
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H13pw_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pho-natic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 229 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80203-1715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DerZE_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#5. Avanti F&B

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3200 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211-3521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPnPz_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#4. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1616 16th St, Denver, CO 80202-1308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jGOX_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sushi Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1487 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYCs5_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#2. ChoLon Modern Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (670 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Malaysian, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1555 Blake St Suite 101, Denver, CO 80202-1625
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLyGN_0cgaJ9PE00
Tripadvisor

#1. Izakaya Den

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1487A S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Bistro#Food Drink#Asian#Zen Asian Sushi Bar#Sushi#Japanese#House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy