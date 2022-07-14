ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQKml_0cgaJ8WV00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Amarillo features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Amarillo on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Amarillo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTUVa_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#22. Tokyo's Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5807 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5205
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYxMz_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#21. Thai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 2515 S Grand St Cross Streets: Near the intersection of S Grand St and SE 27th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79103-5207
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mkj3_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#20. Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse and Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: not available
- Address: 1108 Bell St, Amarillo, TX 79106-4233
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LOL6_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#19. China Star

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6721 I-40 W, Amarillo, TX 79106-2607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9YRJ_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#18. Asian Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 3347 Bell St, Amarillo, TX 79106-5012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3lNQ_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#17. Lin's Grand Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8440 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTF19_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sakura Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4000 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-6478
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lnDs7_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#15. Thai Star

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 3800 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107-5701
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2nKD_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#14. Thai Town

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: not available
- Address: 1300 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79102-4412
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxJxC_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#13. Thai Arawan Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2834 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-1633
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkMJL_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#12. Rain Premier Sushi Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 817 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101-3433
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnH9Q_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#11. Bangkok Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 5901 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107-7670
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vk0mH_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#10. Kabuki Romanza Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8130 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W17KG_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#9. Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1900 SE 34th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79118-7771
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qKhS_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#8. Lemongrass Sushi & Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2207 S Western St Ste 800, Amarillo, TX 79109-1542
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jr2k_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#7. Young Sushi Rocks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 202 SW 10th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101-3416
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TDRo_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#6. My Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2029 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106-2521
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CVMr_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#5. Gooney's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 705 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101-2309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pf2d_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ichiban Noodle Bar & Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3309 Wimberly Rd, Amarillo, TX 79109-3444
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8CK2_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pacific Rim

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2061 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0FHB_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#2. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2909 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79109-1607
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnJH8_0cgaJ8WV00
Tripadvisor

#1. Bangkok Tokyo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2413 S Western St Unit A, Amarillo, TX 79109-1554
