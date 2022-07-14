Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Amarillo, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Amarillo features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Amarillo on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Amarillo.

#22. Tokyo's Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5807 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-5205

#21. Thai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 2515 S Grand St Cross Streets: Near the intersection of S Grand St and SE 27th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79103-5207

#20. Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse and Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: not available

- Address: 1108 Bell St, Amarillo, TX 79106-4233

#19. China Star

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6721 I-40 W, Amarillo, TX 79106-2607

#18. Asian Buffet

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 3347 Bell St, Amarillo, TX 79106-5012

#17. Lin's Grand Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8440 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1502

#16. Sakura Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4000 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-6478

#15. Thai Star

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 3800 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107-5701

#14. Thai Town

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: not available

- Address: 1300 Ross St, Amarillo, TX 79102-4412

#13. Thai Arawan Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2834 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX 79109-1633

#12. Rain Premier Sushi Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 817 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101-3433

#11. Bangkok Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 5901 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79107-7670

#10. Kabuki Romanza Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8130 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79106-1505

#9. Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1900 SE 34th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79118-7771

#8. Lemongrass Sushi & Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2207 S Western St Ste 800, Amarillo, TX 79109-1542

#7. Young Sushi Rocks

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 202 SW 10th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101-3416

#6. My Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2029 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106-2521

#5. Gooney's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 705 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101-2309

#4. Ichiban Noodle Bar & Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3309 Wimberly Rd, Amarillo, TX 79109-3444

#3. Pacific Rim

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2061 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79109

#2. Saigon Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2909 W Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79109-1607

#1. Bangkok Tokyo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2413 S Western St Unit A, Amarillo, TX 79109-1554

