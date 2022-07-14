Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Macon features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Macon on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Macon.

#16. Hong Kong Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5936 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210-2031

#15. Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 1530 Mercer University Dr Suite 600, Macon, GA 31204-5558

#14. New China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 5056 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206-8703

#13. New China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5012 Harrison Rd, Macon, GA 31206-4138

#12. Genghis Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5437 Bowman Rd Suite 100, Macon, GA 31210-6565

#11. China Gourmet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3975 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210-1755

#10. Tokyo Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 574 Mulberry Street Ln, Macon, GA 31201-2758

#9. Shogun

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 900 Northwoods Plz, Macon, GA 31204

#8. Ladda Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 442 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-3321

#7. Taki Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6255 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210-8068

#6. Sumo Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3850 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-1826

#5. Sangs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-3384

#4. Mikata Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2972 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31204-1244

#3. Mandarin Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3086 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-2512

#2. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3076 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-2548

#1. Chico & Chang

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3850 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-1826

