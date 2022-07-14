ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Macon, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Macon features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Macon on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Macon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9iUW_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hong Kong Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5936 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210-2031
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvFlw_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#15. Osaka Hibachi and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 1530 Mercer University Dr Suite 600, Macon, GA 31204-5558
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nO9NI_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#14. New China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 5056 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206-8703
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05M8RM_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#13. New China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5012 Harrison Rd, Macon, GA 31206-4138
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KcXM6_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#12. Genghis Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5437 Bowman Rd Suite 100, Macon, GA 31210-6565
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwHh2_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#11. China Gourmet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3975 Arkwright Rd, Macon, GA 31210-1755
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWQFM_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tokyo Alley

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 574 Mulberry Street Ln, Macon, GA 31201-2758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244kte_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#9. Shogun

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 Northwoods Plz, Macon, GA 31204
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jp52P_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#8. Ladda Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 442 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-3321
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szZFy_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#7. Taki Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6255 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210-8068
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MutYe_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sumo Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3850 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-1826
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHAhm_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#5. Sangs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-3384
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoQu3_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#4. Mikata Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2972 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31204-1244
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZZON_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mandarin Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3086 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-2512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvgjW_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3076 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-2548
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2bcV_0cgaJ36s00
Tripadvisor

#1. Chico & Chang

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3850 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210-1826
- Read more on Tripadvisor

