Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Little Rock features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Little Rock on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Little Rock.

#27. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11401 Financial Centre Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211-3758

#26. Samurai Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2604 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205-6916

#25. Chi's Chinese Express

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17200 Chenal Pkwy Ste B1, Little Rock, AR 72223-5958

#24. Chi's Dim Sum & Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6 Shackleford Dr Suite 210, Little Rock, AR 72211-2858

#23. Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 N Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-2846

#22. Chi's Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202-1861

#21. Sekisui Sushi Bar & Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 219 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-2841

#20. Asia Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11121 N Rodney Parham Rd Suite 27 B, Little Rock, AR 72212-4183

#19. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 205 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205-3104

#18. Sushi Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4425

#17. Mr Hui's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 11525 Cantrell Rd Ste 401, Little Rock, AR 72212-1700

#16. Sushi Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Cantrell, Little Rock, AR

#15. Mt Fuji Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10301 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-4823

#14. Sky Modern Japanese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11525 Cantrell Rd Pleasant ridge shopping centre, Little Rock, AR 72212-1700

#13. Panda Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2604 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205-6916

#12. Chinese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 11401 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212-4123

#11. Forbidden Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14810 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223-4244

#10. Wasabi Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1505

#9. kBird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 600 N Tyler St, Little Rock, AR 72205-3531

#8. Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Cooking

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3901 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204-7834

#7. Tokyo House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11 Shackleford Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211-2859

#6. Pho Thanh My

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 302 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-2844

#5. Zangna Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 N Bowman Rd Ste 28 Suite D, Shackleford Crossing Mall, Little Rock, AR 72211-2733

#4. Mike's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5501 Asher Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204-7809

#3. Fantastic China

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1900 N Grant St, Little Rock, AR 72207-4411

#2. A.W. Lin's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17717 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72223-5811

#1. Kemuri Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3990

