ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QrEl_0cgaJ0Sh00
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Little Rock, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Little Rock features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Little Rock on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Little Rock.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Little Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10k3ip_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#27. Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11401 Financial Centre Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211-3758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zV8SQ_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#26. Samurai Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2604 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205-6916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSd7U_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#25. Chi's Chinese Express

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17200 Chenal Pkwy Ste B1, Little Rock, AR 72223-5958
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twsnN_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#24. Chi's Dim Sum & Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6 Shackleford Dr Suite 210, Little Rock, AR 72211-2858
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFVNQ_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#23. Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 N Bowman Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-2846
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Little Rock metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4Og6_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#22. Chi's Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3421 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202-1861
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9S19_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#21. Sekisui Sushi Bar & Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-2841
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQAYD_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#20. Asia Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11121 N Rodney Parham Rd Suite 27 B, Little Rock, AR 72212-4183
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnoNd_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205-3104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0brt_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#18. Sushi Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5823 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72207-4425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Little Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429qzt_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#17. Mr Hui's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 11525 Cantrell Rd Ste 401, Little Rock, AR 72212-1700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03HzQj_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sushi Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Cantrell, Little Rock, AR
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373yG7_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mt Fuji Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10301 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72227-4823
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKTki_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#14. Sky Modern Japanese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11525 Cantrell Rd Pleasant ridge shopping centre, Little Rock, AR 72212-1700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhUe3_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#13. Panda Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2604 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205-6916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Little Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4MQ7_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#12. Chinese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 11401 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212-4123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07q5TF_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#11. Forbidden Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14810 Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72223-4244
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrOH1_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#10. Wasabi Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Main St, Little Rock, AR 72201-1505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ph5x_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#9. kBird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 600 N Tyler St, Little Rock, AR 72205-3531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTuHf_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#8. Mr. Chen's Authentic Chinese Cooking

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3901 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204-7834
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Little Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USii0_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#7. Tokyo House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 Shackleford Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211-2859
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtFwc_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pho Thanh My

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 302 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211-2844
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FniUF_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#5. Zangna Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 N Bowman Rd Ste 28 Suite D, Shackleford Crossing Mall, Little Rock, AR 72211-2733
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQ4pv_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#4. Mike's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5501 Asher Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204-7809
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fiiM_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fantastic China

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1900 N Grant St, Little Rock, AR 72207-4411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Little Rock for high school graduates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqod6_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#2. A.W. Lin's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17717 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72223-5811
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhjJz_0cgaJ0Sh00
Tripadvisor

#1. Kemuri Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd, Little Rock, AR 72205-3990
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
Little Rock, AR
Restaurants
Little Rock, AR
Food & Drinks
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#Kobe Japanese Steakhouse#Japanese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy