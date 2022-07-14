ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04b6sE_0cgaIwAR00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Newark features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Newark on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Newark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HUOqE_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#12. Jungsik

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2 Harrison St, New York City, NY 10013-2810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mn94r_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#11. Little Purse

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Brewster Rd Terminal C, Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ 07114-3702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UX1q4_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#10. Jollibee Jersey City NJ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Filipino
- Price: $
- Address: 363 Danforth Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305-1904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05RI7a_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#9. Original Number 1 Chinese Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 111 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003-5915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTAff_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#8. Kim's Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 458 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052-3637
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0or8yO_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#7. Kaedama Noodle Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 Brewster Rd Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ 07114-3702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBCPo_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#6. Topaz Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 137 Washington Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109-2927
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GaqE_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#5. Manu's Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 90 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-1817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cLkQ_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#4. Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 293 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-3443
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQi8H_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sakura Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 300 Somerset St, Harrison, NJ 07029-2340
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYzEJ_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#2. JC SUSHI HOUSE 21 INC

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 243 Elm St, Newark, NJ 07105-2609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mtALe_0cgaIwAR00
Tripadvisor

#1. Chinatown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 218 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029-1329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

