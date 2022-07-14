Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Newark, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Newark features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Newark on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Newark.

#12. Jungsik

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2 Harrison St, New York City, NY 10013-2810

#11. Little Purse

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 Brewster Rd Terminal C, Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ 07114-3702

#10. Jollibee Jersey City NJ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Filipino

- Price: $

- Address: 363 Danforth Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07305-1904

#9. Original Number 1 Chinese Kitchen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 111 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003-5915

#8. Kim's Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 458 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052-3637

#7. Kaedama Noodle Bar

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 Brewster Rd Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, NJ 07114-3702

#6. Topaz Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 137 Washington Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109-2927

#5. Manu's Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 90 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-1817

#4. Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 293 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105-3443

#3. Sakura Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 300 Somerset St, Harrison, NJ 07029-2340

#2. JC SUSHI HOUSE 21 INC

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 243 Elm St, Newark, NJ 07105-2609

#1. Chinatown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 218 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ 07029-1329

