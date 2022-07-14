Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Columbus features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbus.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Lotus Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 150 Hutchinson Ave, Columbus, OH 43235-6490

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Ding Ho Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Phillipi Rd., Columbus, OH 43228

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Silla Restaurant and Karaoke Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1802 Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Lan Viet Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Hunan House Gourmet Chinese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2350 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229-3507

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Columbus for high school graduates

Tripadvisor

#25. Bamboo Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 774 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1900

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. 6-1-Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4386 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-2641

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Diaspora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2118 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-1110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Tiger + Lily

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 19 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-3101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Bento Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 2226 W Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Closest national parks to Columbus

Tripadvisor

#20. Mi Li Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 5858 Columbus Sq, Columbus, OH 43231-2811

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Asian Gourmet & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1325 Stoneridge Dr, Columbus, OH 43230

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Rishi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 N 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-3193

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Hunan Lion Gourmet Chinese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2038 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-1813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Helen's Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1070 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229-2503

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Tai's Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: Columbus, OH

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Min-ga Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1900

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Tensuke Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1155 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Siam Orchid Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7654 Sawmill Rd. Dublin Right behind PNC Bank, Columbus, OH 43016-9296

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Bangkok Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3277 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH 43232-4811

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Columbus that require a graduate degree

Tripadvisor

#10. Nida's Thai on High

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 976 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2407

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Chi Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5577 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1321

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi Ko Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 122 Hutchinson Ave, Columbus, OH 43235-6490

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4040 Townsfair Way Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219-6069

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Indochine Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 561 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213-3168

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Buckeye Pho Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 761 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Molly Woo's Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43240

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Lemongrass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 641 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2059

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Momo Ghar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Tibetan

- Price: $

- Address: 1265 Morse Rd Inside of the Saraga International Market, Columbus, OH 43229-6320

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Akai Hana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1173 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus