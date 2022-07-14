ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Columbus features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Columbus on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbus.

Tripadvisor

#30. Lotus Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 150 Hutchinson Ave, Columbus, OH 43235-6490
Tripadvisor

#29. Ding Ho Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Phillipi Rd., Columbus, OH 43228
Tripadvisor

#28. Silla Restaurant and Karaoke Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1802 Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-2502
Tripadvisor

#27. Lan Viet Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215-1622
Tripadvisor

#26. Hunan House Gourmet Chinese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2350 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229-3507
Tripadvisor

#25. Bamboo Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 774 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1900
Tripadvisor

#24. 6-1-Pho

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 4386 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214-2641
Tripadvisor

#23. Diaspora

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2118 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-1110
Tripadvisor

#22. Tiger + Lily

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 19 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215-3101
Tripadvisor

#21. Bento Go

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 2226 W Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
Tripadvisor

#20. Mi Li Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 5858 Columbus Sq, Columbus, OH 43231-2811
Tripadvisor

#19. Asian Gourmet & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1325 Stoneridge Dr, Columbus, OH 43230
Tripadvisor

#18. Rishi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 N 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215-3193
Tripadvisor

#17. Hunan Lion Gourmet Chinese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2038 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-1813
Tripadvisor

#16. Helen's Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1070 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229-2503
Tripadvisor

#15. Tai's Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: Columbus, OH
Tripadvisor

#14. Min-ga Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1900
Tripadvisor

#13. Tensuke Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1155 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607
Tripadvisor

#12. Siam Orchid Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7654 Sawmill Rd. Dublin Right behind PNC Bank, Columbus, OH 43016-9296
Tripadvisor

#11. Bangkok Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3277 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH 43232-4811
Tripadvisor

#10. Nida's Thai on High

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 976 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201-2407
Tripadvisor

#9. Chi Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5577 N Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43230-1321
Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi Ko Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 122 Hutchinson Ave, Columbus, OH 43235-6490
Tripadvisor

#7. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4040 Townsfair Way Easton Town Center, Columbus, OH 43219-6069
Tripadvisor

#6. Indochine Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 561 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43213-3168
Tripadvisor

#5. Buckeye Pho Asian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 761 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214-1901
Tripadvisor

#4. Molly Woo's Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1500 Polaris Pkwy Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43240
Tripadvisor

#3. Lemongrass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215-2059
Tripadvisor

#2. Momo Ghar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Tibetan
- Price: $
- Address: 1265 Morse Rd Inside of the Saraga International Market, Columbus, OH 43229-6320
Tripadvisor

#1. Akai Hana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1173 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220-3607
