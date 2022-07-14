Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Louisville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Louisville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Louisville.

#30. Sakura Blue Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4600 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40207-3326

#29. Wild Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1700 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1212

#28. Asahi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3701 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40207-3033

#27. La Que

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1019 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1317

#26. Pho Cafe on Bardstown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1704 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1212

#25. Osaka Japanese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2039 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2028

#24. Yang Kee Noodle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7900 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40222-5451

#23. Sichuan Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9850 Linn Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223-3807

#22. Jade Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1109 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222-4301

#21. Annie Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 308 W Woodlawn Ave, Louisville, KY 40214-1924

#20. The Joy Luck - East End

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9850 Von Allmen Ct Ste 101, Louisville, KY 40241-2854

#19. ToGo Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 700 Lyndon Ln, Louisville, KY 40222-4642

#18. August Moon Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2269 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206

#17. Kansai Japanese Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1850 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-1646

#16. Time 4 Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2206 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-2408

#15. Oishii Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2810 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-3160

#14. Simply Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 318 Wallace Ave, Louisville, KY 40207-3008

#13. Sake Blue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9326 Cedar Center Way, Louisville, KY 40291-4522

#12. Chik'n & Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2319 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2154

#11. Pho Ba Luu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1019 E Main St, Louisville, KY 40206-1840

#10. Ginza Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9420 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40222

#9. Nam Nam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 318 Wallace Ave, Louisville, KY 40207-3008

#8. Sapporo Japanese Grill and Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1706 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1212

#7. Dragon King's Daughter

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1126 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1302

#6. hiko-A-mon Modern Japanese Sushi Bar & Fish Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1115 Herr Ln, Louisville, KY 40222-4379

#5. Sala Thai restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 8125 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291-3441

#4. Heart and Soy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1216 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1304

#3. Roots

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1216 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1304

#2. The Joy Luck

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1285 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1303

#1. Vietnam Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5339 Kitschier Avenue Iroquois Manor Shopping Center, Louisville, KY 40214

