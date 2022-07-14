ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Evansville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Evansville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13z41g_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#24. Canton Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 947 N Park Dr, Evansville, IN 47710-3629
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYrQM_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#23. Zuki Japanese Hibachi Grill & Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 Main Street, Evansville, IN 47708
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6uRm_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#22. China King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 590 E Diamond Ave, Evansville, IN 47711-3716
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oo8sI_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#21. Chopstick House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5412 E Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715-2848
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jBOx_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#20. Grand Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 1356 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2427
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BJEw_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#19. Gangnam Korean BBQ

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 518 Main St., Evansville, IN 47708
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSRz4_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#18. Jaya's Authentic Foods

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708-1427
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfxnS_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#17. Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-1400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Si1p_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#16. Gracie's Chinese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12500 Highway 41 N, Evansville, IN 47725-7031
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VzaXE_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#15. Big Bang Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2013 North Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANz3k_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#14. Lin's Asian Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 520 N 1st Ave, Evansville, IN 47710-1636
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6fbI_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#13. Fuji Yama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 915 N Park Dr, Evansville, IN 47710-3629
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMDop_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#12. Yang's Shabu Shabu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4700 Vogel Rd Woodland Center, Evansville, IN 47715-2228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmu6e_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#11. Yen Ching

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 406 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-7307
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biRub_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#10. Zuki Japanese Hibachi Grill & Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2429
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvGhL_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#9. Roppongi Japanese Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7221 E Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715-2793
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cD2G2_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#8. Mama's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 1624 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-1902
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrH0A_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#7. Ginmiya Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4827 Davis Lant Dr Suite F, Evansville, IN 47715-8946
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WTInF_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#6. Crazy Buffet Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 N Burkhardt Rd Suite 3, Evansville, IN 47715-7299
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOSDJ_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#5. Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4602 Vogel Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2226
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbldA_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#4. KanPai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4593 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-0894
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foz09_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#3. Jimmy Gao's Associates

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 669 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2476
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVf3u_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#2. Thai Papaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville, IN 47715-4292
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1qbT_0cgaIqs500
Tripadvisor

#1. Ma T 888 China Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5636 Vogel Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-7824
