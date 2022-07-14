Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Evansville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Evansville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Evansville.

Tripadvisor

#24. Canton Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 947 N Park Dr, Evansville, IN 47710-3629

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Zuki Japanese Hibachi Grill & Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 Main Street, Evansville, IN 47708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. China King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 590 E Diamond Ave, Evansville, IN 47711-3716

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Chopstick House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5412 E Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715-2848

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Grand Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 1356 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2427

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Gangnam Korean BBQ

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 518 Main St., Evansville, IN 47708

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Jaya's Authentic Foods

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 119 SE 4th St, Evansville, IN 47708-1427

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Tokyo Japan Sushi & Hibachi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3000 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-1400

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Gracie's Chinese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12500 Highway 41 N, Evansville, IN 47725-7031

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Big Bang Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2013 North Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Lin's Asian Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 520 N 1st Ave, Evansville, IN 47710-1636

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Fuji Yama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 915 N Park Dr, Evansville, IN 47710-3629

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Yang's Shabu Shabu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4700 Vogel Rd Woodland Center, Evansville, IN 47715-2228

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Yen Ching

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 406 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-7307

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Zuki Japanese Hibachi Grill & Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1448 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2429

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Roppongi Japanese Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7221 E Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715-2793

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Mama's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 1624 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-1902

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ginmiya Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4827 Davis Lant Dr Suite F, Evansville, IN 47715-8946

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Crazy Buffet Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 N Burkhardt Rd Suite 3, Evansville, IN 47715-7299

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4602 Vogel Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2226

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. KanPai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4593 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-0894

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Jimmy Gao's Associates

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 669 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2476

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Thai Papaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1434 Tutor Ln, Evansville, IN 47715-4292

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Ma T 888 China Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5636 Vogel Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-7824

- Read more on Tripadvisor