El Paso, TX

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

El Paso features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in El Paso on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in El Paso.

Tripadvisor

#27. Sushi Zen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902-3344
Tripadvisor

#26. Sushi Time

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 9100 Viscount Blvd Suite I, El Paso, TX 79925-6536
Tripadvisor

#25. Hamachi Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9861 Dyer St Ste 24 Courtyard Plaza Shopping Center, El Paso, TX 79924-4747
Tripadvisor

#24. Koreana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1515 N Lee Trevino Dr Suite A, El Paso, TX 79936-5172
Tripadvisor

#23. Riyoma Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 2000 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste L-M, El Paso, TX 79936-3423
Tripadvisor

#22. Pho So 1

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 11360 Montwood Dr Suite H, El Paso, TX 79936-4546
Tripadvisor

#21. Koze Teppan Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6127 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4580
Tripadvisor

#20. Pho Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: not available
- Address: 1201 Airway Blvd Suite D-2, El Paso, TX 79925-3655
Tripadvisor

#19. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 2300, El Paso, TX 79925-6537
Tripadvisor

#18. Pho So Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9501 Gateway West Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79925
Tripadvisor

#17. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7500 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-3501
Tripadvisor

#16. Red Lantern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1841 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 301-302, El Paso, TX 79936-7928
Tripadvisor

#15. Bamboo Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 9627 Sims Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79925-7251
Tripadvisor

#14. Matsuharu Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4886 Hercules Ave Ste B, El Paso, TX 79904-3400
Tripadvisor

#13. Grand China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9505 Viscount Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79925-7027
Tripadvisor

#12. Kaedama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 204 Boston Ave, El Paso, TX 79902-3101
Tripadvisor

#11. Noodles & Dumplings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6303 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4521
Tripadvisor

#10. Tara Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2606 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-3130
Tripadvisor

#9. Koze Teppan Grill- East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2204 Joe Battle Blvd C101, El Paso, TX 79938-4660
Tripadvisor

#8. Mekong Thai, Pho & Chinese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1816 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936-8019
Tripadvisor

#7. Sunny's Sushi, Steak, & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8838 Viscount Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925-5838
Tripadvisor

#6. Singapore Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4120 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-1514
Tripadvisor

#5. Teppanyaki Grill & Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8300 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79907-1540
Tripadvisor

#4. Sunny's Sushi West

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 910 E Redd Rd Ste F, El Paso, TX 79912-7359
Tripadvisor

#3. Saigon Taste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6940 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4408
Tripadvisor

#2. Sushi Garden

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5435 N Mesa St Suite A, El Paso, TX 79912-5470
Tripadvisor

#1. Pho Tre Bien Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8838 Viscount Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79925-5822
