Highest-rated Asian restaurants in El Paso, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

El Paso features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in El Paso on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in El Paso.

#27. Sushi Zen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 N Mesa St Ste G, El Paso, TX 79902-3344

#26. Sushi Time

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: not available

- Address: 9100 Viscount Blvd Suite I, El Paso, TX 79925-6536

#25. Hamachi Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9861 Dyer St Ste 24 Courtyard Plaza Shopping Center, El Paso, TX 79924-4747

#24. Koreana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1515 N Lee Trevino Dr Suite A, El Paso, TX 79936-5172

#23. Riyoma Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: not available

- Address: 2000 N Lee Trevino Dr Ste L-M, El Paso, TX 79936-3423

#22. Pho So 1

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 11360 Montwood Dr Suite H, El Paso, TX 79936-4546

#21. Koze Teppan Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6127 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4580

#20. Pho Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: not available

- Address: 1201 Airway Blvd Suite D-2, El Paso, TX 79925-3655

#19. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8889 Gateway Blvd W Ste 2300, El Paso, TX 79925-6537

#18. Pho So Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9501 Gateway West Boulevard, El Paso, TX 79925

#17. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7500 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-3501

#16. Red Lantern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1841 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 301-302, El Paso, TX 79936-7928

#15. Bamboo Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 9627 Sims Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79925-7251

#14. Matsuharu Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4886 Hercules Ave Ste B, El Paso, TX 79904-3400

#13. Grand China Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9505 Viscount Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79925-7027

#12. Kaedama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 204 Boston Ave, El Paso, TX 79902-3101

#11. Noodles & Dumplings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6303 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4521

#10. Tara Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2606 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-3130

#9. Koze Teppan Grill- East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2204 Joe Battle Blvd C101, El Paso, TX 79938-4660

#8. Mekong Thai, Pho & Chinese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1816 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936-8019

#7. Sunny's Sushi, Steak, & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8838 Viscount Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925-5838

#6. Singapore Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4120 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902-1514

#5. Teppanyaki Grill & Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8300 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79907-1540

#4. Sunny's Sushi West

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 910 E Redd Rd Ste F, El Paso, TX 79912-7359

#3. Saigon Taste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6940 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912-4408

#2. Sushi Garden

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5435 N Mesa St Suite A, El Paso, TX 79912-5470

#1. Pho Tre Bien Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8838 Viscount Blvd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79925-5822

