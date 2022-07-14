Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Los Angeles features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Los Angeles.

#30. Soowon Galbi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 856 S Vermont Ave Ste B, Los Angeles, CA 90005-1568

#29. NBC Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 404 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754-3279

#28. Pine & Crane

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Taiwanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026-1049

#27. Koi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 730 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069-5204

#26. Little Sister

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 523 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014-2501

#25. Osawa Pasadena

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 77 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103-3919

#24. Katana LA

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (548 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 8439 W Sunset Blvd Ste 100, West Hollywood, CA 90069-1921

#23. Bao Dim Sum House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8256 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-4516

#22. Tao

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6421 Selma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7310

#21. Kang Hodong Baekjeong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3465 W 6th St Ste 20, Los Angeles, CA 90020-2567

#20. WP24

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: The Ritz-Carlton, 24th Floor 900 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015

#19. Hae Jang Chon Korean BBQ Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3821 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020-3901

#18. Si Laa Thai

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1128 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035-1404

#17. Sushi Katsu-ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11680 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91604-2613

#16. Wokcano - Downtown LA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017-3404

#15. Nobu Los Angeles

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 903 North La cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

#14. Quarters

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3465 W 6th St Calle 130, Los Angeles, CA 90020-2567

#13. Yamashiro Hollywood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (869 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1999 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068-3782

#12. Luv2Eat Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 6660 W Sunset Blvd Unit P, Los Angeles, CA 90028-7178

#11. Newport Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 518 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776-1111

#10. Matsuhisa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 129 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2206

#9. Tatsu Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2123 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025-6200

#8. Genwa Korean BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5115 Wilshire Blvd Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90036-4366

#7. Yang Chow

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (392 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 819 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012-2309

#6. Katsuya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (557 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6300 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6303

#5. n/naka

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034-5419

#4. SUGARFISH by sushi nozawa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90017-3842

#3. Ayara Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6245 W 87th St, Los Angeles, CA 90045-3901

#2. Sushi Gen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (480 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 422 E 2nd St Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012-4209

#1. Din Tai Fung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (488 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 177 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA 91210-1564

