Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Des Moines features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Des Moines on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Des Moines.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Tsing Tsao Chinese Fast Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 2231 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-5269

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Harbinger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2724 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5240

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Haiku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1315 31st St, Des Moines, IA 50311-2803

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Dragon House East

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2470 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-3658

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Bamboo Buffet and Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 4349 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310-2303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Des Moines

Tripadvisor

#20. Taste of China

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 4212 Douglas Ave Ste A, Des Moines, IA 50310-3659

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. China Place

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 3013 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311-3926

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Aroy-Dee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 2128 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, IA 50315-1594

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Rolling Wok Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1534 E Grand Ave Ste E, Des Moines, IA 50316-3517

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Pho 888

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1521 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314-3406

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. New China Buffet & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1201 E Army Post Rd. Ste 238, Des Moines, IA 50315

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. China Chef

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 5010 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-4501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Pho 515

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: not available

- Address: 801 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314-2752

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Sakari Sushi Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2605 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5237

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3800 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310-1305

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Des Moines

Tripadvisor

#10. Nut POB Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3322 Indianola Ave, Des Moines, IA 50315-2961

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Sam's Fine Food & Egg Rolls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3300 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-7676

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Miyabi 9

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 512 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-1922

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Blu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 215 E Walnut St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2024

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Akebono515

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 215 10th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-3615

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Des Moines, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Fawn's Asian Cousine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1107 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50316-2351

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Thai Flavors

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1254 E 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50316-2402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. A Dong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1511 High St, Des Moines, IA 50309-3109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Wasabi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310-1840

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Fong's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (807 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 223 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2205

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Des Moines that don't require a college degree