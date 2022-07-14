Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Dallas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas.

#30. Bangkok Dee Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10207 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231-3401

#29. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3220 McKinney Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204-2419

#28. The Blue Fish Greenville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3519 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629

#27. Mr. Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4860 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541

#26. Bangkok City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4301 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204-6751

#25. Niwa Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504

#24. Royal Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5500 Greenville Ave Ste 608, Dallas, TX 75206-2928

#23. Hello Dumpling

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 1146 Peavy Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-2961

#22. Black Ship Little Katana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 665 S. Lamar St. #130, Dallas, TX 75202

#21. De Rice Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5365 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3097

#20. Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17370 Preston Rd Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75252-5998

#19. Monkey King Noodle Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2933 Main St Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226-1504

#18. Howard Wang's Uptown China Brasserie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3223 Lemmon Ave Suite 103, Dallas, TX 75204-2322

#17. Tei Tei Robata Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2906 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6403

#16. Steel Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3102 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75219-6419

#15. Bistro B

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 9780 Walnut St #340, Dallas, TX 75243

#14. Shinsei

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209-4119

#13. Oishii

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2525 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2551

#12. Asian Mint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Forest Ln, Dallas, TX

#11. Deep Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2624 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1422

#10. Imoto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2400 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7604

#9. CrushCraft Thai Street Eats

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2800 Routh St Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75201-7659

#8. Nobu Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201

#7. Pakpao Thai Design District

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1628 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75207-3405

#6. Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3300 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75219-4236

#5. Royal China

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Preston Royal, 6025 Royal Ln # 201, Dallas, TX 75230-3892

#4. Asian Mint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11617 N. Central Expwy Suite 135, Dallas, TX 75243

#3. Tei-An

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1722 Routh St, Dallas, TX 75201-2535

#2. Malai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3699 McKinney Ave Suite 319, Dallas, TX 75204-4550

#1. Uchi Dallas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403

