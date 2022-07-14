ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Dallas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Dallas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KADlP_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#30. Bangkok Dee Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10207 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231-3401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdJ9e_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#29. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3220 McKinney Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75204-2419
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBL2s_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#28. The Blue Fish Greenville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3519 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5629
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQryb_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#27. Mr. Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4860 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-7541
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnJW8_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#26. Bangkok City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204-6751
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027uWe_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#25. Niwa Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2939 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226-1504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rr3I6_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#24. Royal Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5500 Greenville Ave Ste 608, Dallas, TX 75206-2928
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVV3B_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#23. Hello Dumpling

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 1146 Peavy Rd, Dallas, TX 75218-2961
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ME9YC_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#22. Black Ship Little Katana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 665 S. Lamar St. #130, Dallas, TX 75202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqEU6_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#21. De Rice Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5365 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX 75254-3097
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnNc5_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#20. Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17370 Preston Rd Suite 500, Dallas, TX 75252-5998
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRhMl_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#19. Monkey King Noodle Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2933 Main St Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX 75226-1504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DR3Yn_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#18. Howard Wang's Uptown China Brasserie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3223 Lemmon Ave Suite 103, Dallas, TX 75204-2322
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAkfq_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tei Tei Robata Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2906 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-6403
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zM8So_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#16. Steel Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3102 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75219-6419
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WSy5w_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bistro B

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 9780 Walnut St #340, Dallas, TX 75243
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q56tR_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#14. Shinsei

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7713 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75209-4119
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XenRO_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#13. Oishii

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2525 Wycliff Ave, Dallas, TX 75219-2551
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FH3vp_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#12. Asian Mint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkGdZ_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#11. Deep Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2624 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1422
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slW8m_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#10. Imoto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2400 Victory Park Ln, Dallas, TX 75219-7604
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mCt6_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#9. CrushCraft Thai Street Eats

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2800 Routh St Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75201-7659
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m67dE_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#8. Nobu Dallas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 400 Crescent Court, Dallas, TX 75201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCx4s_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pakpao Thai Design District

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1628 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75207-3405
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeJEo_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#6. Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75219-4236
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONnxG_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#5. Royal China

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Preston Royal, 6025 Royal Ln # 201, Dallas, TX 75230-3892
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvOtM_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#4. Asian Mint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11617 N. Central Expwy Suite 135, Dallas, TX 75243
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYsmP_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tei-An

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1722 Routh St, Dallas, TX 75201-2535
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqhBt_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#2. Malai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3699 McKinney Ave Suite 319, Dallas, TX 75204-4550
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJeJV_0cgaIQ7J00
Tripadvisor

#1. Uchi Dallas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2817 Maple Ave Above Uchi Dallas, Dallas, TX 75201-1403
