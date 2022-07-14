ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQLD5_0cgaIJBS00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Grand Rapids features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMx8m_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#26. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 5070 28th St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-7703
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CB09v_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#25. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1263 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-5510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swqqs_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#24. Erb Thai

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 950 Wealthy St SE Suite 1a, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-2581
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABlQR_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#23. Rice Wok Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 3150 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-3273
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyj3z_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#22. Family Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-2476
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O09eA_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#21. Jaku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2289 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-9327
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ak3oc_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#20. Sushi Yama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 146 Monroe Center St NW Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2825
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmvLl_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#19. Fuji Buffet & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4605 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-5634
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kCHw_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#18. Thai Chef

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1971 E. Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSlVY_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#17. Mikado Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3971 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1805
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V79ry_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bangkok Taste Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4303
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zun9C_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#15. Three Happiness Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3330 Alpine Ave NW Between Five Below and TJMaxx, Grand Rapids, MI 49544-1669
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYJj0_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#14. Shanghai Ichiban Chinese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3005 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1844
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIZpv_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#13. Osaka Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4977 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-2046
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugGtx_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#12. Simple Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6719 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-7807
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gG2zY_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#11. Angel's Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 136 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2802
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVk4g_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#10. Little Bangkok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 Forest Hill Ave SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-2376
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKPbB_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#9. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2064 Apple Orchard Dr NE The Village at Knapps Crossing, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1DiT_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi Kuni

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1745
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUzhU_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#7. Fuji Yama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1501 East Beltline NE., Grand Rapids, MI 49525
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNxjK_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#6. First Wok Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2301 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-5015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0236Wi_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#5. Ju Sushi and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1144 E Paris Ave SE Suite 9, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-8314
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGItB_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#4. Thai Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 4313 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3608
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqXDN_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#3. ATO Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 180 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2626
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tZAp_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#2. Maru Sushi Bridge Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 415 Bridge St NW Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4386
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9D4y_0cgaIJBS00
Tripadvisor

#1. Maru Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-1403
