Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Grand Rapids features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Grand Rapids.

Tripadvisor

#26. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 5070 28th St SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-7703

Tripadvisor

#25. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1263 Leonard St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505-5510

Tripadvisor

#24. Erb Thai

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 950 Wealthy St SE Suite 1a, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-2581

Tripadvisor

#23. Rice Wok Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: not available

- Address: 3150 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-3273

Tripadvisor

#22. Family Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-2476

Tripadvisor

#21. Jaku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2289 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-9327

Tripadvisor

#20. Sushi Yama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 146 Monroe Center St NW Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2825

Tripadvisor

#19. Fuji Buffet & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4605 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-5634

Tripadvisor

#18. Thai Chef

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1971 E. Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI

Tripadvisor

#17. Mikado Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3971 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1805

Tripadvisor

#16. Bangkok Taste Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-4303

Tripadvisor

#15. Three Happiness Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3330 Alpine Ave NW Between Five Below and TJMaxx, Grand Rapids, MI 49544-1669

Tripadvisor

#14. Shanghai Ichiban Chinese

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3005 Broadmoor Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1844

Tripadvisor

#13. Osaka Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4977 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-2046

Tripadvisor

#12. Simple Fish

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6719 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-7807

Tripadvisor

#11. Angel's Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 136 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2802

Tripadvisor

#10. Little Bangkok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 850 Forest Hill Ave SE Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-2376

Tripadvisor

#9. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2064 Apple Orchard Dr NE The Village at Knapps Crossing, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Tripadvisor

#8. Sushi Kuni

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2901 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512-1745

Tripadvisor

#7. Fuji Yama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1501 East Beltline NE., Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Tripadvisor

#6. First Wok Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2301 44th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-5015

Tripadvisor

#5. Ju Sushi and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1144 E Paris Ave SE Suite 9, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-8314

Tripadvisor

#4. Thai Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 4313 Kalamazoo Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508-3608

Tripadvisor

#3. ATO Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 180 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2626

Tripadvisor

#2. Maru Sushi Bridge Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 415 Bridge St NW Suite A, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4386

Tripadvisor

#1. Maru Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506-1403

