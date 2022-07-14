Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Memphis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis.

Tripadvisor

#25. Sekisui Pacific Rim

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4724 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. China Dragon

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7960 Winchester Rd Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38125-2308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Mulan Asian Bistro East

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4698 Spottswood Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4822

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Sekisui East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Humphrey's Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Robata Ramen and Yakitori Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2116 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6502

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Wasabi Sushi & Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5101 Sanderlin Ave Suite 105, Memphis, TN 38117-4362

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. A-Tan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3445 Poplar Ave Ste 17, Memphis, TN 38111-4667

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. South Main Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 520 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4443

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Formosa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6685 Quince Rd Suite 126, Memphis, TN 38119-8038

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2257 N. Germantown Pkwy, Suite 110, Memphis, TN

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Emerald Thai Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8950 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38002-4566

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Panda Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3735 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-3747

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Phuong Long

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 306 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-7146

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Fam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 149 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2679

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Wang's Mandarin House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6065 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-5322

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Asian Palace

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5266 Summer Ave Suite 62, Memphis, TN 38122-4428

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2946 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-2706

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1181 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-5309

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Mulan Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2149 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5746

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Friday Tuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 750 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38018-2302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 74 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-2304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Vietnamese Lotus Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4970 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4357

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Pho Hoa Binh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1615 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Mosa Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 850 S White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5703

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Red Koi Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5847 Poplar Ave #101, Memphis, TN 38119-3949

- Read more on Tripadvisor

