Memphis, TN

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDO1D_0cgaIHQ000
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Memphis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XltBH_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#25. Sekisui Pacific Rim

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4724 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4402
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLNQg_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#24. China Dragon

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7960 Winchester Rd Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38125-2308
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r79WD_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#23. Mulan Asian Bistro East

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4698 Spottswood Ave, Memphis, TN 38117-4822
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lC5C6_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#22. Sekisui East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 Humphrey's Blvd., Memphis, TN 38120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097tCB_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#21. Robata Ramen and Yakitori Bar

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2116 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-6502
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgBBz_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#20. Wasabi Sushi & Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5101 Sanderlin Ave Suite 105, Memphis, TN 38117-4362
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0QwW_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#19. A-Tan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3445 Poplar Ave Ste 17, Memphis, TN 38111-4667
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coo3l_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#18. South Main Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103-4443
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pq1Dw_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#17. Formosa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6685 Quince Rd Suite 126, Memphis, TN 38119-8038
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI1EM_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#16. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2257 N. Germantown Pkwy, Suite 110, Memphis, TN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiGkr_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#15. Emerald Thai Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8950 US Highway 64, Memphis, TN 38002-4566
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxMO0_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#14. Panda Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3735 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-3747
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3xlO_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#13. Phuong Long

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 306 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-7146
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aahp5_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#12. Fam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 149 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103-2679
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUT8a_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#11. Wang's Mandarin House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6065 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119-5322
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiZtq_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#10. Asian Palace

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5266 Summer Ave Suite 62, Memphis, TN 38122-4428
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtPtD_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#9. Pho Saigon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2946 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38111-2706
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j39b0_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#8. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1181 Ridgeway Rd, Memphis, TN 38119-5309
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D6NP_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#7. Mulan Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2149 Young Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-5746
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wpgor_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#6. Friday Tuna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 750 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38018-2302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZK9rb_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#5. Vietnam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 74 N Cleveland St, Memphis, TN 38104-2304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKiYe_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#4. Vietnamese Lotus Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4970 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122-4357
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAMuE_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#3. Pho Hoa Binh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1615 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38104-2506
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVxGS_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#2. Mosa Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 S White Station Rd, Memphis, TN 38117-5703
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiKYb_0cgaIHQ000
Tripadvisor

#1. Red Koi Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5847 Poplar Ave #101, Memphis, TN 38119-3949
