Kansas City, MO

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Kansas City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Kansas City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrfDN_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#30. Thai Spice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4171 Sterling Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133-1348
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZ9qk_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#29. KC Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7753 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151-1542
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZloP_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#28. Thai house

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9938 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131-4206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLMLc_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#27. Old Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8702 NE Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157-1003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Bbfx_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#26. China Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6048 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154-2528
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blFlS_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#25. Cafe Ha Tien

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1032 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTEbN_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#24. Asian Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 North West Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64155-2732
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vXxb_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#23. New Peking Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 540 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111-3014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7mXI_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#22. Joy Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8320 N Church Rd, Kansas City, MO 64158-1104
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4iGV_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#21. Waldo Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8431 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114-5811
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiEvl_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#20. Rice House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 13003 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145-1280
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gf9mZ_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#19. Friends Sushi & Bento Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1808 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4402
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RY0c9_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#18. Mr Le's Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5024 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO 64117-2050
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yf3AU_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#17. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 102 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S9aEH_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#16. Tasty Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7104 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151-1630
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTZvc_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#15. Saki Asian Sushi Hibachi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5225 NW 64th St, Kansas City, MO 64151-2453
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcOid_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#14. Princess Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8906 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114-3605
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCWqg_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bob Wasabi Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1726 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4404
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8Gpl_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#12. iPhotower Vietnamese-French Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3623 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111-2503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dacfU_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#11. Drunken Fish - Power & Light District

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qADE3_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bo Lings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8670 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153-1845
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sch3_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#9. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2200 W 39th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103-2902
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ogvb_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#8. Hien Vuong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 417 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZ0aT_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#7. Red Snapper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8430 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64114-2031
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Np7XA_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#6. Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3906 Bell St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4414
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YEiX_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#5. Spices Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2417 Burlington St, North Kansas City, MO 64116-3017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pt74k_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#4. Nguyen Pho and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 500 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2nxO_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bo Lings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4701 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1884
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwQLY_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#2. Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2030 Central St, Kansas City, MO 64108-2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030DHx_0cgaIGXH00
Tripadvisor

#1. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 522 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1212
