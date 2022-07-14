Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Kansas City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Kansas City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Kansas City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Kansas City.

Tripadvisor

#30. Thai Spice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4171 Sterling Ave, Kansas City, MO 64133-1348

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. KC Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7753 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151-1542

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Thai house

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9938 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131-4206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Old Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8702 NE Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO 64157-1003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. China Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6048 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154-2528

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Cafe Ha Tien

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1032 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114-4510

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Asian Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 511 North West Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64155-2732

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. New Peking Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 540 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111-3014

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Joy Wok

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8320 N Church Rd, Kansas City, MO 64158-1104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Waldo Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8431 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114-5811

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Rice House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 13003 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145-1280

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Friends Sushi & Bento Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1808 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Mr Le's Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5024 NE Parvin Rd, Kansas City, MO 64117-2050

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 102 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Tasty Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7104 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64151-1630

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Saki Asian Sushi Hibachi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5225 NW 64th St, Kansas City, MO 64151-2453

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Princess Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8906 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64114-3605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Bob Wasabi Kitchen

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1726 W 39th St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4404

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. iPhotower Vietnamese-French Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3623 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111-2503

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Drunken Fish - Power & Light District

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14 E 14th St, Kansas City, MO 64106-2906

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bo Lings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8670 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO 64153-1845

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2200 W 39th Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103-2902

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Hien Vuong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 417 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105-1223

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Red Snapper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8430 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64114-2031

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3906 Bell St, Kansas City, MO 64111-4414

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Spices Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2417 Burlington St, North Kansas City, MO 64116-3017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Nguyen Pho and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 500 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1201

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Bo Lings

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4701 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO 64112-1884

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2030 Central St, Kansas City, MO 64108-2022

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Vietnam Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 522 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64106-1212

- Read more on Tripadvisor

