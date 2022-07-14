Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Miami features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Miami on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami.

Tripadvisor

#30. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 252 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127-4330

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 34 SW 13th St Infinity at Brickell Unit R1, Miami, FL 33130-4368

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Suviche Wynwood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2751 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Shibui Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10141 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173-3004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Moshi Moshi MiMo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7232 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138-5119

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Tony Chan's Water Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1717 North Bayshore Drive #131, Miami, FL 33132

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Nikko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 186 SE 12th Ter # CU-2, Miami, FL 33131-3287

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Rock a Bangkok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13718 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33186-1302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 1731 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135-3506

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Kone Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 247 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131-1901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Black Brick

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3451 NE 1st Ave Midtown Miami, Miami, FL 33137-3984

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. NaiYaRa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1854 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Shinju Japanese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8800 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173-3514

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Makan Miami

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11400 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176-1029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Lan Pan-Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8332 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143-7714

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11401 NW 12th St Dolphin Mall, Miami, FL 33172

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Toni's Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1208 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1424 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139-1412

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Bali Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Indonesian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132-2510

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Bonding

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 638 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130-3016

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Novikov Miami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131-5312

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. 1-800-Lucky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127-4409

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Atchana's Homegrown Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3194 Commodore Plaza on the corner of Grand Ave & Commodore Plaza with the red awning out front, Miami, FL 33133-5818

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Kon Chau

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 8376 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-3355

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Zuma Miami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,561 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way EPIC Hotel, Miami, FL 33131-2123

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Tropical Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7991 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-6750

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Komodo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (760 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131-2951

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Matsuri Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5759 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-5335

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Kyu Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (913 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 251 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127-4329

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Paperfish Sushi Brickell

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1421 S Miami Ave Right by Barsecco, Miami, FL 33131

- Read more on Tripadvisor

