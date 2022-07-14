ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJH61_0cgaI6nG00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Miami features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Miami on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4vji_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#30. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 252 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127-4330
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQwoq_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#29. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 34 SW 13th St Infinity at Brickell Unit R1, Miami, FL 33130-4368
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVusS_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#28. Suviche Wynwood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2751 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gODw_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#27. Shibui Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10141 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173-3004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYaV9_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#26. Moshi Moshi MiMo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7232 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138-5119
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Miami - West Palm Beach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wTz5_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#25. Tony Chan's Water Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1717 North Bayshore Drive #131, Miami, FL 33132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQ15t_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#24. Nikko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 186 SE 12th Ter # CU-2, Miami, FL 33131-3287
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ruozu_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#23. Rock a Bangkok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13718 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33186-1302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edwkq_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#22. Lung Yai Thai Tapas

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 1731 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135-3506
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVfEm_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#21. Kone Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fusion, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 247 SE 1st St, Miami, FL 33131-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Miami in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS9QZ_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#20. Black Brick

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3451 NE 1st Ave Midtown Miami, Miami, FL 33137-3984
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4N7o_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#19. NaiYaRa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1854 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SIZx_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#18. Shinju Japanese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8800 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173-3514
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEaA8_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#17. Makan Miami

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Peruvian, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11400 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176-1029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1kXu_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#16. Lan Pan-Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8332 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143-7714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQ0qX_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#15. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11401 NW 12th St Dolphin Mall, Miami, FL 33172
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgOrA_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#14. Toni's Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1208 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCtx0_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#13. Pubbelly Sushi Miami Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1424 20th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139-1412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWwSr_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#12. Bali Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Indonesian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33132-2510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHkg0_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#11. Bonding

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 638 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130-3016
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29HB5K_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#10. Novikov Miami

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131-5312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26CmLz_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#9. 1-800-Lucky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127-4409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LY6v2_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#8. Atchana's Homegrown Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3194 Commodore Plaza on the corner of Grand Ave & Commodore Plaza with the red awning out front, Miami, FL 33133-5818
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUg6D_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#7. Kon Chau

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 8376 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-3355
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iCFQa_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#6. Zuma Miami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,561 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way EPIC Hotel, Miami, FL 33131-2123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tceDS_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#5. Tropical Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7991 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-6750
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ytM8_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#4. Komodo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (760 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131-2951
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyp77_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#3. Matsuri Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5759 Bird Rd, Miami, FL 33155-5335
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuRwZ_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#2. Kyu Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (913 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 251 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127-4329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oDsp_0cgaI6nG00
Tripadvisor

#1. Paperfish Sushi Brickell

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1421 S Miami Ave Right by Barsecco, Miami, FL 33131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Restaurants
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Mexican Restaurants#Midtown Miami#Bangkok#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Asian#Japanese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy