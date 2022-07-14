ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFzfI_0cgaHzqp00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Fresno features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fresno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gv6KK_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#26. Thai House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1069 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-7806
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3297Lu_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#25. Gem of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 66 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DJzF_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#24. Zen Wok Fusion Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 609 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WESVp_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#23. Tamari Robatayaki & Whiskey Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6731 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1056
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fTa7_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#22. Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 711 W Shaw Ave Ste 107, Clovis, CA 93612
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybFI0_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#21. Hino Oishi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3091 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710-7526
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHXOW_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#20. Huong Lan #9

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 4965 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93726-0352
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjGEq_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#19. Thai Gem

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 742 W Shaw Ave Willow Plaza, Clovis, CA 93612-3216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sp7go_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#18. Wassabi Off the Hook

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 752 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-2389
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGCvK_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#17. Thai Country Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 151 W Bullard Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93612-0999
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K39HL_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#16. Kijima Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 W Shaw Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93612-3680
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbtYK_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#15. I Love Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 465 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoNHv_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#14. Kuni Sama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6825 N Willow Ave Corner of McGill and Willow, Fresno, CA 93710-5958
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEX0e_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#13. Wassabi on Fire

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2920 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-6008
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObiV4_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#12. Sakura Chaya Fresno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 690 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2198
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3Lk5_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#11. New City Chinese Cuisine Dim Sum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1484 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8002
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZupmP_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sakanaya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9447 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 116, Fresno, CA 93730-0697
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuvck_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#9. Maroo Incorporated

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2075 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eXuH5_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#8. Imperial Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6640 N Blackstone Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93710-3510
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34a6C9_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#7. Thai Royal Orchid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6735 N 1st St Ste 110, Fresno, CA 93710-3948
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u5pX7_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#6. Takumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3486 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTWut_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#5. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6716 N Cedar Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1p55_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#4. Dai Bai Dang

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7736 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrJZw_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sabaidee Thai-Lao Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5730 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93710-6200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMUpY_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pad Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 198 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3804
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceRnD_0cgaHzqp00
Tripadvisor

#1. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7894 N Blackstone Ave. Riverpark Shopping Center, Fresno, CA 93720
