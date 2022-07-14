Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fresno, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Fresno features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Fresno on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Fresno.

Tripadvisor

#26. Thai House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1069 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-7806

Tripadvisor

#25. Gem of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 66 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2912

Tripadvisor

#24. Zen Wok Fusion Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 609 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728-3202

Tripadvisor

#23. Tamari Robatayaki & Whiskey Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6731 N Palm Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-1056

Tripadvisor

#22. Japanese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 711 W Shaw Ave Ste 107, Clovis, CA 93612

Tripadvisor

#21. Hino Oishi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3091 E Campus Pointe Dr, Fresno, CA 93710-7526

Tripadvisor

#20. Huong Lan #9

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4965 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93726-0352

Tripadvisor

#19. Thai Gem

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 742 W Shaw Ave Willow Plaza, Clovis, CA 93612-3216

Tripadvisor

#18. Wassabi Off the Hook

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 752 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93704-2389

Tripadvisor

#17. Thai Country Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 151 W Bullard Ave Ste 103, Clovis, CA 93612-0999

Tripadvisor

#16. Kijima Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 W Shaw Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93612-3680

Tripadvisor

#15. I Love Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 465 W Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3208

Tripadvisor

#14. Kuni Sama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6825 N Willow Ave Corner of McGill and Willow, Fresno, CA 93710-5958

Tripadvisor

#13. Wassabi on Fire

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2920 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-6008

Tripadvisor

#12. Sakura Chaya Fresno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 690 E Nees Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-2198

Tripadvisor

#11. New City Chinese Cuisine Dim Sum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1484 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710-8002

Tripadvisor

#10. Sakanaya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9447 N Fort Washington Rd Ste 116, Fresno, CA 93730-0697

Tripadvisor

#9. Maroo Incorporated

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2075 W Bullard Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-1200

Tripadvisor

#8. Imperial Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6640 N Blackstone Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93710-3510

Tripadvisor

#7. Thai Royal Orchid

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6735 N 1st St Ste 110, Fresno, CA 93710-3948

Tripadvisor

#6. Takumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3486 W Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93711-3216

Tripadvisor

#5. Hunan Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6716 N Cedar Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93710

Tripadvisor

#4. Dai Bai Dang

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7736 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93720-4304

Tripadvisor

#3. Sabaidee Thai-Lao Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5730 N 1st St, Fresno, CA 93710-6200

Tripadvisor

#2. Pad Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 198 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93612-3804

Tripadvisor

#1. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7894 N Blackstone Ave. Riverpark Shopping Center, Fresno, CA 93720

