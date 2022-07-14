ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZA6c_0cgaHvJv00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Detroit features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Detroit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i92MQ_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#19. Rock City Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4216 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1818
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIM7V_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 114 W Adams Ave Ste. 200 DETROIT MI, Detroit, MI 48226-1614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wx7wN_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#17. Detroit Shipping Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 474 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201-2302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVUur_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bangkok Crossing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-3450
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHMIt_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#15. Urban Ramen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4206 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1818
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QN4P_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#14. Bai Mai Thai

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI 48207-2958
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RIvk_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#13. Pho Lucky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3111 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-2723
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpsIS_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#12. Wasabi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 E Kirby St 48202, Detroit, MI 48202-4047
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Irvfk_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sala Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3400 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207-2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzvEf_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#10. Orchid Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2801
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nS13t_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#9. Go!Sy Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 4240 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1970
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2IzF_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#8. Shangri-La

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4710 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvoJJ_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Peterboro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201-2302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vl6N_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#6. Flowers Of Vietnam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4430 W Vernor Hwy located at Vernor Coney Island in Southwest Detroit, Detroit, MI 48209-2116
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCNQJ_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#5. Katoi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1310
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4kfs_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ima

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Soups
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2015 Michigan Ave Michigan Avenue and Vermont, Detroit, MI 48216-1302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBG7A_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#3. Takoi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1310
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIR3z_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#2. Johnny Noodle King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48216-2054
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiIus_0cgaHvJv00
Tripadvisor

#1. Maru Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 160 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48226-3700
