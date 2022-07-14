Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Detroit, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Detroit features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Detroit on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Detroit.

Tripadvisor

#19. Rock City Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4216 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1818

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Pao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 114 W Adams Ave Ste. 200 DETROIT MI, Detroit, MI 48226-1614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Detroit Shipping Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 474 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201-2302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Bangkok Crossing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 620 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48226-3450

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Urban Ramen

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4206 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1818

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Bai Mai Thai

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1541 E Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI 48207-2958

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Pho Lucky

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3111 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-2723

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Wasabi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15 E Kirby St 48202, Detroit, MI 48202-4047

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Sala Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3400 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207-2017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Orchid Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226-2801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Go!Sy Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 4240 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1970

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Shangri-La

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4710 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI 48201-1202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Peterboro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 Peterboro St, Detroit, MI 48201-2302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Flowers Of Vietnam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4430 W Vernor Hwy located at Vernor Coney Island in Southwest Detroit, Detroit, MI 48209-2116

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Katoi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1310

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Ima

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Soups

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2015 Michigan Ave Michigan Avenue and Vermont, Detroit, MI 48216-1302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Takoi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2520 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48216-1310

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Johnny Noodle King

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2601 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48216-2054

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Maru Sushi & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 160 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48226-3700

- Read more on Tripadvisor