Green Bay, WI

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Green Bay features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Green Bay on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Green Bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35S4I3_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#18. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 2450 E. Mason St., Green Bay, WI 54302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Mvn_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#17. Bon Orient Buffet

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2260 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303-4707
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ye4S9_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#16. Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 N Adams St, Green Bay, WI 54301-5143
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlopQ_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mayflower Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 414 S Military Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303-2208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rs4vj_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#14. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2621 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5793
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUcWf_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#13. Green Tea Chinese Drive Thru

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 2276 E Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54302-3745
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vItqs_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#12. China Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 2241 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54302-3743
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mxcau_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sunny's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 875 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304-3732
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4mOY_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bangkok Garden Restaurants

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 240 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-2730
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toeVK_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#9. Umi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2066 Central Dr suite E E, Green Bay, WI 54311
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaP5M_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#8. Pho # 1 Noodle & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2201 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-4745
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaD1m_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#7. Narin's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1981 E Mason St Suite #105, Green Bay, WI 54302-3940
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QQf9_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sunny's Chinese Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2331 Velp Ave Ste PQ, Green Bay, WI 54303-6592
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ecEE_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#5. Mandarin Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2394 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHPNi_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#4. Little Tokyo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-2727
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzC3r_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#3. Nakashima of Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2200 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304-4741
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Jnb_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#2. Plia's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 1300 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301-2572
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4wAO_0cgaHtYT00
Tripadvisor

#1. Sushi Lover

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-2701
