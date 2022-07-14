Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Green Bay features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Green Bay on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Green Bay.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Green Bay

Tripadvisor

#18. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 2450 E. Mason St., Green Bay, WI 54302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Bon Orient Buffet

- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2260 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303-4707

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Koko Sushi Bar & Lounge

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 301 N Adams St, Green Bay, WI 54301-5143

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Mayflower Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 414 S Military Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303-2208

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2621 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5793

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Green Bay

Tripadvisor

#13. Green Tea Chinese Drive Thru

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 2276 E Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54302-3745

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. China Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 2241 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54302-3743

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Sunny's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 875 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304-3732

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bangkok Garden Restaurants

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 240 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-2730

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Umi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2066 Central Dr suite E E, Green Bay, WI 54311

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pho # 1 Noodle & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2201 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-4745

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Narin's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1981 E Mason St Suite #105, Green Bay, WI 54302-3940

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Sunny's Chinese Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2331 Velp Ave Ste PQ, Green Bay, WI 54303-6592

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Mandarin Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2394 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Little Tokyo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 121 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-2727

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Green Bay are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#3. Nakashima of Japan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2200 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304-4741

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Plia's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 1300 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301-2572

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Sushi Lover

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 313 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303-2701

- Read more on Tripadvisor