Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Seattle features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Seattle.

#30. Nishino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3130 E Madison St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98112-4264

#29. Soi Capitol Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3805

#28. I Love Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1001 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-4438

#27. Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 320 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122

#26. Ba Bar Capitol Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 550 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-5509

#25. Pestle Rock Isan Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2305 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107-4027

#24. Pho Viet Anh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2621 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1517

#23. Thai Tom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 4543 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105-4510

#22. Sushi Kappo Tamura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2968 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102-3010

#21. Kedai Makan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1802 Bellevue Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-2019

#20. green leaf restaurant vietnamese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 418 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-3002

#19. Jade Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 424 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2948

#18. Maneki Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 304 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2714

#17. Monsoon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 615 19th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112-4008

#16. Wasabi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2311 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1709

#15. Dough Zone Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 504 5th Ave S Suite 109, Seattle, WA 98104-3764

#14. Mee Sum Pastry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 1526 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101-1527

#13. Buddha Ruksa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3520 SW Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98126-2633

#12. Sushi Kashiba

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 86 Pine St Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101-1531

#11. Golden Singha

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 425 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121-1519

#10. Tamarind Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1036 S Jackson St Ste A, Seattle, WA 98104-3016

#9. Bahn Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 409 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109-4215

#8. Shiro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2401 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1424

#7. Japonessa Sushi Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (846 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-2004

#6. Wild Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,324 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1401 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-2105

#5. Noi Thai Cuisine - Downtown Seattle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1303 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-2002

#4. Stateside

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: International, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122-3694

#3. Din Tai Fung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (709 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2621 NE 46th St, Seattle, WA 98105-5041

#2. Umi Sake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2230 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1615

#1. Chan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 86 Pine St In the Inn at the Market courtyard, Seattle, WA 98101-1531

