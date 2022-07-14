ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEShx_0cgaHquI00
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Seattle features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Seattle on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Seattle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AV79p_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#30. Nishino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3130 E Madison St Ste 106, Seattle, WA 98112-4264
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAFyk_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#29. Soi Capitol Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-3805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gw5nP_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#28. I Love Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109-4438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HGex_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#27. Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 320 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wg3sJ_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#26. Ba Bar Capitol Hill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 550 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-5509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfG1i_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#25. Pestle Rock Isan Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2305 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107-4027
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVywl_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#24. Pho Viet Anh

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2621 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ls3CG_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#23. Thai Tom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 4543 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105-4510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLnt4_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#22. Sushi Kappo Tamura

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2968 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102-3010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dn3BO_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#21. Kedai Makan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1802 Bellevue Ave, Seattle, WA 98122-2019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWE82_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#20. green leaf restaurant vietnamese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 418 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-3002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hc24Q_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#19. Jade Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 424 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2948
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWemn_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#18. Maneki Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 304 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104-2714
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJTTm_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#17. Monsoon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 615 19th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112-4008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCuia_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#16. Wasabi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2311 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRxQd_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#15. Dough Zone Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 504 5th Ave S Suite 109, Seattle, WA 98104-3764
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Huaa2_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mee Sum Pastry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 1526 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101-1527
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRJCh_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#13. Buddha Ruksa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3520 SW Genesee St, Seattle, WA 98126-2633
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eclUk_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#12. Sushi Kashiba

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 86 Pine St Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101-1531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yO0i_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#11. Golden Singha

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 425 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121-1519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOe0b_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tamarind Tree

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1036 S Jackson St Ste A, Seattle, WA 98104-3016
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvPs5_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#9. Bahn Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 409 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109-4215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBEim_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#8. Shiro's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (490 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2401 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1424
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEPg9_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#7. Japonessa Sushi Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (846 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-2004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieZBW_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#6. Wild Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,324 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1401 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-2105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbafk_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#5. Noi Thai Cuisine - Downtown Seattle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101-2002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDU40_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#4. Stateside

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: International, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122-3694
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4XJs_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#3. Din Tai Fung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (709 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2621 NE 46th St, Seattle, WA 98105-5041
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3598Dn_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#2. Umi Sake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (787 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2230 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121-1615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIgky_0cgaHquI00
Tripadvisor

#1. Chan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 86 Pine St In the Inn at the Market courtyard, Seattle, WA 98101-1531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

