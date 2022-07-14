ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLJlL_0cgaHjyR00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Knoxville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Knoxville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyBOv_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#29. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11301 Parkside Dr Ste 1200, Knoxville, TN 37934-1972
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaqPw_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pho 99

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9117 Executive Park Dr Cedar Bluff Shopping Center, Knoxville, TN 37923-4560
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIlQb_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tomo Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AcCG_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#26. Nama Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese
- Price: not available
- Address: 260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-4909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279yr0_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#25. The Landing House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1147 Seiver Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920-1866
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Knoxville in the last week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuDxs_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#24. Koko Japanese Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8883 Town and Country Cir, Knoxville, TN 37923-4905
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOqZo_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#23. Chaiyo Thai & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 James Agee St, Knoxville, TN 37916-2505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xWZe_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#22. China Lee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 8643 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923-1612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQMS3_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#21. Dragon Den Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10205 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922-4608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQFNd_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#20. Stir Fry Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7240 Kingston Pike Ste 128, Knoxville, TN 37919-5615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c3IXa_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#19. East Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11509 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934-3918
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrFJo_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#18. Chef's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10612 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932-1791
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkQSk_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#17. Asia Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1708 Callahan Dr, Knoxville, TN 37912-1211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rUMm_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#16. Mikata Japanese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10918 Spring Bluff Way, Knoxville, TN 37932-1793
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38snhi_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#15. Makino Japanese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8217 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5448
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Knoxville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEn7K_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#14. KABUKI FUSION SUSHI & GRILL

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10901 Parkside Dr Ste 105 Suite 105, Knoxville, TN 37934-1988
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ypEw_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#13. Ichiban Japanese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6737 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912-1000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZ2x0_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#12. Viet Taste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 213 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-4910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlPii_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#11. Asia Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8511 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5354
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHQQV_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#10. WokChow Fire Seared Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4612 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most common jobs in Knoxville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjKgJ_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fulin's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2060 Town Center Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922-6677
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOoBQ_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#8. Golden Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5737 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921-2225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkKUA_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#7. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6741 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-4864
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpqmo_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bida Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 8078 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K48pc_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#5. Szechuan Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4211 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-4259
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Knoxville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pchs3_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#4. Surin of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6213 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXkLr_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#3. Kaizen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 127 S Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPxdd_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sticky Rice Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Jack Dance St Laotian Restaurant, Knoxville, TN 37919-5576
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVpNt_0cgaHjyR00
Tripadvisor

#1. Nama Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 506 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Restaurants
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy