Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Knoxville features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Knoxville.

#29. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11301 Parkside Dr Ste 1200, Knoxville, TN 37934-1972

#28. Pho 99

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9117 Executive Park Dr Cedar Bluff Shopping Center, Knoxville, TN 37923-4560

#27. Tomo Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5608

#26. Nama Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Japanese

- Price: not available

- Address: 260 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-4909

#25. The Landing House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1147 Seiver Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920-1866

#24. Koko Japanese Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8883 Town and Country Cir, Knoxville, TN 37923-4905

#23. Chaiyo Thai & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 James Agee St, Knoxville, TN 37916-2505

#22. China Lee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 8643 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923-1612

#21. Dragon Den Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10205 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922-4608

#20. Stir Fry Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7240 Kingston Pike Ste 128, Knoxville, TN 37919-5615

#19. East Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11509 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934-3918

#18. Chef's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10612 Hardin Valley Rd, Knoxville, TN 37932-1791

#17. Asia Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1708 Callahan Dr, Knoxville, TN 37912-1211

#16. Mikata Japanese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10918 Spring Bluff Way, Knoxville, TN 37932-1793

#15. Makino Japanese Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8217 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5448

#14. KABUKI FUSION SUSHI & GRILL

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10901 Parkside Dr Ste 105 Suite 105, Knoxville, TN 37934-1988

#13. Ichiban Japanese Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6737 Clinton Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37912-1000

#12. Viet Taste

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 213 N Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN 37923-4910

#11. Asia Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8511 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5354

#10. WokChow Fire Seared Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4612 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5230

#9. Fulin's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2060 Town Center Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922-6677

#8. Golden Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5737 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921-2225

#7. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6741 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-4864

#6. Bida Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 8078 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5501

#5. Szechuan Garden Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4211 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-4259

#4. Surin of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6213 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919

#3. Kaizen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 127 S Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902

#2. Sticky Rice Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Jack Dance St Laotian Restaurant, Knoxville, TN 37919-5576

#1. Nama Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 506 S Gay St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1501

