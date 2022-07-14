Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Milwaukee features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee.

Tripadvisor

#28. Huan Xi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2428 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4406

Tripadvisor

#27. Japanica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4918 S 74th St, Milwaukee, WI 53220-4320

Tripadvisor

#26. Vientiane Noodle Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: not available

- Address: 3422 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215-1116

Tripadvisor

#25. Kawa Ramen & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2321 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4404

Tripadvisor

#24. Thai Bangkok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 9112 W Brown Deer Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224-2016

Tripadvisor

#23. Stone Bowl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1958 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1466

Tripadvisor

#22. Fortune Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2945 S 108th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227-3519

Tripadvisor

#21. EE Sane Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1806 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1708

Tripadvisor

#20. Siam Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4819 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53214-3523

Tripadvisor

#19. Lucky Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 221 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5707

Tripadvisor

#18. Hungry Sumo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2663 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2152

Tripadvisor

#17. Momo Mee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 E Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204-2966

Tripadvisor

#16. Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Bay View

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2691 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2153

Tripadvisor

#15. Mekong Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5930 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208-1057

Tripadvisor

#14. Thai A. Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 2851 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-3566

Tripadvisor

#13. Jing's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 207 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5739

Tripadvisor

#12. Emperor of China

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1010 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1515

Tripadvisor

#11. Easy Tyger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1230 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1603

Tripadvisor

#10. Sake Tumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Korean, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4404

Tripadvisor

#9. Koi Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 552 W Layton Ave Ste E, Milwaukee, WI 53207-5958

Tripadvisor

#8. RuYi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2655

Tripadvisor

#7. Screaming Tuna Milwaukee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 106 W Seeboth St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-4322

Tripadvisor

#6. Rice n Roll Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1952 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1466

Tripadvisor

#5. Char'd

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 E Erie St Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53202-6036

Tripadvisor

#4. The King and I

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 830 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701

Tripadvisor

#3. Fujiyama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2916 S 108th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227-3520

Tripadvisor

#2. Dandan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 360 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-6006

Tripadvisor

#1. Thai-Namite

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 932 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1513

