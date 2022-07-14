ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SygaN_0cgaHUgQ00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Milwaukee features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Milwaukee.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLjLF_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Huan Xi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2428 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLHrJ_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Japanica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4918 S 74th St, Milwaukee, WI 53220-4320
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqkS2_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Vientiane Noodle Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: not available
- Address: 3422 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215-1116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCU5A_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Kawa Ramen & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2321 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-4404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OOxA_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Thai Bangkok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 9112 W Brown Deer Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53224-2016
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WUwN_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#23. Stone Bowl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1958 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1466
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uS2C8_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Fortune Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2945 S 108th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227-3519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VPWB_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#21. EE Sane Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1806 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1708
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35I7IJ_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Siam Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4819 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53214-3523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2id3eN_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Lucky Ginger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 N Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyf73_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Hungry Sumo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2663 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2152
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxJxr_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Momo Mee

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 E Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53204-2966
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mnRmC_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Bay View

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2691 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-2153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kw03Q_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mekong Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5930 W North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208-1057
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dq9B_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Thai A. Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 2851 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211-3566
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWPFC_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Jing's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 207 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-5739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOAXj_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Emperor of China

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1010 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txcP9_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Easy Tyger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1230 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COeRD_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sake Tumi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Korean, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 714 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vglu6_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Koi Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 552 W Layton Ave Ste E, Milwaukee, WI 53207-5958
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMGPs_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#8. RuYi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2655
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3lf1_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Screaming Tuna Milwaukee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 W Seeboth St, Milwaukee, WI 53204-4322
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sROAc_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Rice n Roll Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1952 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1466
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvCSY_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Char'd

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 E Erie St Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53202-6036
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3VLA_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#4. The King and I

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 830 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Milwaukee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wileW_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fujiyama

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2916 S 108th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227-3520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J3wOt_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Dandan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 360 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-6006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNSzl_0cgaHUgQ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Thai-Namite

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 932 E Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-1513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Bangkok#Food Drink#Asian#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy