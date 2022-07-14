ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Lansing features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Lansing on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lansing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01C9qH_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#20. China Garden

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1605 W Mount Hope Ave, Lansing, MI 48910-2650
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYghM_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#19. U Like Chinese

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 5025 S Cedar St Ste 3, Lansing, MI 48910-6802
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuxEj_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#18. Chen's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 600 E Thomas St, Lansing, MI 48906-4150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgLZh_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#17. Apple Jade Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 N Clippert St Ste 9, Lansing, MI 48912-4637
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7ket_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#16. Sushi Moto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 436 Elmwood Rd, Lansing, MI 48917-2653
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjGVD_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bangkok House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 E Saginaw St Ste 112, Lansing, MI 48906-5255
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZRjf_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#14. Empire Szechuan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 115 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI 48933-1703
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POnIK_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#13. Hong Kong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 315 S Homer St, Lansing, MI 48912-4613
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLIff_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ukai Hibachi Grill and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 754 Delta Commerce Dr, Lansing, MI 48917-9799
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koYNk_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#11. HIbachi Grill & Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5837 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-2460
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xdoqe_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#10. Fortune House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5407 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-1918
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Rt5t_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#9. World Buffet and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 5002 W Saginaw Hwy Ste 3, Lansing, MI 48917-2659
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adOVW_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#8. Huapei Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 401 E Mount Hope Ave, Lansing, MI 48910-9135
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOn8K_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#7. Thai Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI 48933-2117
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBlcz_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#6. Cask & Co. Kitchen and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3415 E Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48912-4715
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBwYG_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#5. Asia's Finest

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6445 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48911-5992
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm5wu_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#4. Capital City BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1026 West Saginaw Street, Lansing, MI 48915
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRmsv_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#3. Nola Bistro Pho and Po Boys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 N Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48917-2800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170KjG_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#2. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2425 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912-3617
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7uKq_0cgaH8av00
Tripadvisor

#1. Naing Myanmar Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 3308 S Cedar St Ste 3, Lansing, MI 48910-6415
