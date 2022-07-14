Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lansing, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Lansing features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Lansing on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Lansing.

Tripadvisor

#20. China Garden

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1605 W Mount Hope Ave, Lansing, MI 48910-2650

Tripadvisor

#19. U Like Chinese

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 5025 S Cedar St Ste 3, Lansing, MI 48910-6802

Tripadvisor

#18. Chen's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 600 E Thomas St, Lansing, MI 48906-4150

Tripadvisor

#17. Apple Jade Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 N Clippert St Ste 9, Lansing, MI 48912-4637

Tripadvisor

#16. Sushi Moto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 436 Elmwood Rd, Lansing, MI 48917-2653

Tripadvisor

#15. Bangkok House

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 E Saginaw St Ste 112, Lansing, MI 48906-5255

Tripadvisor

#14. Empire Szechuan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 115 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI 48933-1703

Tripadvisor

#13. Hong Kong Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 315 S Homer St, Lansing, MI 48912-4613

Tripadvisor

#12. Ukai Hibachi Grill and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 754 Delta Commerce Dr, Lansing, MI 48917-9799

Tripadvisor

#11. HIbachi Grill & Sushi Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5837 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-2460

Tripadvisor

#10. Fortune House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5407 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917-1918

Tripadvisor

#9. World Buffet and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 5002 W Saginaw Hwy Ste 3, Lansing, MI 48917-2659

Tripadvisor

#8. Huapei Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 401 E Mount Hope Ave, Lansing, MI 48910-9135

Tripadvisor

#7. Thai Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 S Washington Sq, Lansing, MI 48933-2117

Tripadvisor

#6. Cask & Co. Kitchen and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3415 E Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48912-4715

Tripadvisor

#5. Asia's Finest

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6445 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48911-5992

Tripadvisor

#4. Capital City BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1026 West Saginaw Street, Lansing, MI 48915

Tripadvisor

#3. Nola Bistro Pho and Po Boys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 603 N Waverly Rd, Lansing, MI 48917-2800

Tripadvisor

#2. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (280 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2425 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912-3617

Tripadvisor

#1. Naing Myanmar Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 3308 S Cedar St Ste 3, Lansing, MI 48910-6415

