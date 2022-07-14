Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Las Vegas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Las Vegas.

Tripadvisor

#30. Lemongrass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,559 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S Aria Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300

Tripadvisor

#29. Red 8

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (821 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

Tripadvisor

#28. Jaburritos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite L12, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8978

Tripadvisor

#27. Rice & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (941 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3900 Las Vegas Blvd S Luxor Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1004

Tripadvisor

#26. Koi Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (659 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4331

Tripadvisor

#25. Tao Restaurant and Nightclub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,824 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Thai

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8910

Tripadvisor

#24. Hakkasan Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319

Tripadvisor

#23. Sushisamba Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,098 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1402

Tripadvisor

#22. Zenshin Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013

Tripadvisor

#21. Momofuku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#20. Gangnam Asian BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-6532

Tripadvisor

#19. Lotus of Siam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 620 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119-7307

Tripadvisor

#18. Morimoto Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319

Tripadvisor

#17. Mizumi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (740 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

Tripadvisor

#16. Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300

Tripadvisor

#15. Makino Decatur

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3965 S Decatur Blvd # 5, Las Vegas, NV 89103-5808

Tripadvisor

#14. Sushi Roku Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste T-18, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900

Tripadvisor

#13. Zuma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309

Tripadvisor

#12. Wazuzu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (985 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#11. SATAY - Thai Bistro & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3900 Paradise Rd Ste N, Las Vegas, NV 89169-0931

Tripadvisor

#10. Chin Chin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338

Tripadvisor

#9. Veggie House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5115 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8720

Tripadvisor

#8. Yama Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1350 E Flamingo Rd Ste 18, Las Vegas, NV 89119-5269

Tripadvisor

#7. Wing Lei

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (591 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: Wynn Las Vegas 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#6. SOHO Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 116, Las Vegas, NV 89139-0547

Tripadvisor

#5. Benihana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,096 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3000 Paradise Road Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Tripadvisor

#4. Kabuto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5040 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8716

Tripadvisor

#3. Le Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,034 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 523 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5611

Tripadvisor

#2. Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (616 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 953 E Sahara Ave Suite E-14, Las Vegas, NV 89104-3005

Tripadvisor

#1. Weera Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3839 W Sahara Ave Suite 7-9, Las Vegas, NV 89102-0540

