Las Vegas, NV

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpjEU_0cgaGtJ000
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Las Vegas features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036MtV_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#30. Lemongrass

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,559 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S Aria Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3BkB_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#29. Red 8

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (821 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSnVq_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#28. Jaburritos

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite L12, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8978
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9ugY_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#27. Rice & Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (941 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3900 Las Vegas Blvd S Luxor Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n4q6_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#26. Koi Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4331
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2bRr_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#25. Tao Restaurant and Nightclub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,824 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Thai
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQ5V6_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#24. Hakkasan Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (912 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y54th_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#23. Sushisamba Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,098 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atuOQ_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#22. Zenshin Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJ4OX_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#21. Momofuku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 2, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4628eX_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#20. Gangnam Asian BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169-6532
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07doW0_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#19. Lotus of Siam

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119-7307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uw2sl_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#18. Morimoto Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (518 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLCQ5_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#17. Mizumi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (740 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CARAD_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#16. Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3730 Las Vegas Blvd S ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89158-4300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na3Hd_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#15. Makino Decatur

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3965 S Decatur Blvd # 5, Las Vegas, NV 89103-5808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdMWH_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#14. Sushi Roku Las Vegas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste T-18, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAVuN_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#13. Zuma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQFzd_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#12. Wazuzu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (985 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejVit_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#11. SATAY - Thai Bistro & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3900 Paradise Rd Ste N, Las Vegas, NV 89169-0931
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGma8_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#10. Chin Chin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3790 Las Vegas Blvd S New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6fxl_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#9. Veggie House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5115 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8720
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8ZCr_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#8. Yama Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1350 E Flamingo Rd Ste 18, Las Vegas, NV 89119-5269
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVOaw_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#7. Wing Lei

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (591 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Wynn Las Vegas 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iffKL_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#6. SOHO Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 116, Las Vegas, NV 89139-0547
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZFFT_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#5. Benihana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,096 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3000 Paradise Road Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395FR7_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#4. Kabuto

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5040 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfydX_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#3. Le Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,034 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 523 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpbxc_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#2. Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (616 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 953 E Sahara Ave Suite E-14, Las Vegas, NV 89104-3005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IeJv_0cgaGtJ000
Tripadvisor

#1. Weera Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (610 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3839 W Sahara Ave Suite 7-9, Las Vegas, NV 89102-0540
- Read more on Tripadvisor

