Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Salt Lake City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Salt Lake City.

#30. Dim Sum House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1158 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4500

#29. Mano Thai Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 41 W 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-3740

#28. Simply Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 180 W 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1947

#27. Laan Na Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 336 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1739

#26. Tosh's Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1465 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-6121

#25. Chanon Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 278 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4215

#24. Pleiku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 264 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2001

#23. Hong Kong Tea House & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 565 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1116

#22. Little Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2021 S Windsor St, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-3273

#21. All Chay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1264 W 500 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2670

#20. Thai Siam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1435 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5405

#19. My Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 1425 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5103

#18. Sunny's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2333 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2915

#17. Indochine Vietnamese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 230 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2609

#16. Chopfuku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4546 S Atherton Dr Ste 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84123-6967

#15. East-West Connection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 Foothill Dr Ste 270, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-2351

#14. SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1215 E Wilmington Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-4280

#13. Kyoto Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1080 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1859

#12. Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2223 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-3672

#11. Zao Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 639 E 400 S Suite B, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2803

#10. Sala Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 679 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2706

#9. Fat Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1980 W 3500 S Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84119-3470

#8. Skewered Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 575 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2814

#7. J. Wongs Thai & Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 163 W 200 S Suite 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1423

#6. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (421 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 174 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#5. Sawadee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 754 E South Temple Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-1218

#4. La-Cai Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 961 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4218

#3. Sapa Sushi Bar & Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 722 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-3822

#2. Oh Mai Sandwich Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3425 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-4528

#1. Takashi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (783 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2103

