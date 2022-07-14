ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTT4q_0cgaGsQH00
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Salt Lake City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Salt Lake City.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfoct_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#30. Dim Sum House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1158 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4500
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0ZHA_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#29. Mano Thai Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 W 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-3740
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t4G5v_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#28. Simply Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 180 W 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1947
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9b7Q_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#27. Laan Na Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 336 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nOYR_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#26. Tosh's Ramen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1465 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-6121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIroC_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#25. Chanon Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 278 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juqZQ_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#24. Pleiku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 264 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ydqC_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#23. Hong Kong Tea House & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 565 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZXr8_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#22. Little Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2021 S Windsor St, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-3273
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEIpn_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#21. All Chay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1264 W 500 N, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdPUd_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#20. Thai Siam Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1435 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQxiv_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#19. My Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 1425 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-5103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hx0Ct_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#18. Sunny's Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2333 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2Emk_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#17. Indochine Vietnamese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiuiX_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#16. Chopfuku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4546 S Atherton Dr Ste 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84123-6967
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Salt Lake City that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHFNt_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#15. East-West Connection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 Foothill Dr Ste 270, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-2351
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLW5P_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#14. SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1215 E Wilmington Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-4280
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WW6Ou_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#13. Kyoto Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1080 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84105-1859
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Zdks_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#12. Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2223 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-3672
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaFaM_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#11. Zao Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 639 E 400 S Suite B, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2803
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Salt Lake City that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PElyA_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#10. Sala Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 679 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIAow_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fat Fish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1980 W 3500 S Ste 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84119-3470
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45el1Z_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#8. Skewered Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 575 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0Xpv_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#7. J. Wongs Thai & Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 163 W 200 S Suite 101, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1423
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c1mif_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#6. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (421 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 174 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lu5ab_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#5. Sawadee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 754 E South Temple Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-1218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGpGY_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#4. La-Cai Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 961 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-4218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDFxJ_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#3. Sapa Sushi Bar & Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 722 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-3822
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdX92_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#2. Oh Mai Sandwich Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3425 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-4528
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7rMw_0cgaGsQH00
Tripadvisor

#1. Takashi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (783 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 W Market St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
Salt Lake City, UT
Restaurants
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Fish#Food Drink#Asian#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy