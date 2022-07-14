Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Portland, Maine features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine.

Tripadvisor

#29. Thanh Thanh 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 782 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Mami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 339 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4112

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Ginza Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1053 Forest Ave Ste 2, Portland, ME 04103-3380

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Golden Lotus Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 511 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3482

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Izakaya Minato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 54 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2622

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Veranda Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103-5327

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. King of The Roll

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 675 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Sabieng

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 21 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2810

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Vientiane Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 157 Noyes St, Portland, ME 04103-4437

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Zen Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 45 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101-4501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 795 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4105

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Sapporo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 230 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4616

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Veranda Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103-5312

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Panda Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1041 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04102-1042

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Mekong Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 865 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4107

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Cong Tu Bot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 57 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2617

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Sichuan Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 612 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Pom's Thai Taste Restaurant & Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 571 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Yosaku Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101-4501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Veranda Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 245 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4606

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Saeng Thai House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 921 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102-3030

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Benkay Japanese Restaurant And Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-5161

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Mi Sen Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 630 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Miyake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 468 Fore St Suite 200, Portland, ME 04101-4029

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pai Men Miyake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 188 State St, Portland, ME 04101-3749

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. BaoBao Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 133 Spring St, Portland, ME 04101-3827

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Honey Paw

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 78 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4232

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Boda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 671 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Green Elephant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 608 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304

- Read more on Tripadvisor