ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZysTL_0cgaFzdZ00
Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Portland, Maine features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Maine.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqurN_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#29. Thanh Thanh 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 782 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22r8cw_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#28. Mami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 339 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101-4112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9FtD_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Ginza Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1053 Forest Ave Ste 2, Portland, ME 04103-3380
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkQ3R_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Golden Lotus Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3482
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hB6rx_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Izakaya Minato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 54 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2622
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOaMc_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Veranda Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103-5327
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV5wD_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#23. King of The Roll

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 675 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKKrB_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Sabieng

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edtaA_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Vientiane Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 157 Noyes St, Portland, ME 04103-4437
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xUks_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#20. Zen Chinese Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 45 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101-4501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UyKu_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Saigon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 795 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxeZX_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Sapporo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4616
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RsgYE_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Veranda Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103-5312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YT2f1_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Panda Garden Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1041 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME 04102-1042
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQuvl_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Mekong Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04103-4107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Wf9C_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Cong Tu Bot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 57 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7lDw_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#13. Sichuan Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 612 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jusCn_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Pom's Thai Taste Restaurant & Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 571 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHHr0_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Yosaku Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04101-4501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zPcY_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Veranda Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 245 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEmMp_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Saeng Thai House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 921 Congress St, Portland, ME 04102-3030
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueIvb_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Benkay Japanese Restaurant And Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-5161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321zRb_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mi Sen Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 630 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yFlnV_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Miyake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 468 Fore St Suite 200, Portland, ME 04101-4029
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3drh_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pai Men Miyake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 188 State St, Portland, ME 04101-3749
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most common jobs in Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvsuO_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#4. BaoBao Dumpling House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 133 Spring St, Portland, ME 04101-3827
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ed5um_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#3. The Honey Paw

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 78 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101-4232
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXZJP_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Boda

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (409 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 671 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xzfd_0cgaFzdZ00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Green Elephant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 608 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Food & Drinks
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Portland, ME
Restaurants
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Bistro#Food Drink#Asian#Vietnamese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy