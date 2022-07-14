Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Richmond features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Richmond.

#30. Sang Jun Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 103 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-3734

#29. Siam Paragon Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13120 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23113-4206

#28. Beijing On Grove

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5710 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226-2346

#27. Elephant Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11676 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1003

#26. Full Kee Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6400 Horsepen Rd, Richmond, VA 23226-2906

#25. Umi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11645 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1004

#24. Level Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2007 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005

#23. SEN Organic Small Plate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2901 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3515

#22. Chadar Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8030 W Broad St Ste. A, Richmond, VA 23294-4223

#21. Thai Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8059 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4219

#20. Akida Japanese Restraunt

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 606 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1712

#19. Pho Tay Do

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 6328 Rigsby Rd, Richmond, VA 23226-2915

#18. Pho So 1

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 6215 W Broad St Ste B, Richmond, VA 23230-2232

#17. Tay Ho Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7927 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-6303

#16. Peking Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8904 W Broad St Ste F, Richmond, VA 23294-5826

#15. MOM SIAM Authentic Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2811 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3513

#14. Mom's Siam 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1309 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4153

#13. Peter Chang's Scott Addition

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2816 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230-5101

#12. Hiro Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9958 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23235-4814

#11. Ginger Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3145 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3503

#10. Vietnam 1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 6215 W Broad St Ste B, Richmond, VA 23230-2232

#9. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9212 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23235-1955

#8. Jiang's Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1213 Carmia Way, Richmond, VA 23235-4755

#7. Foo Dog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1537 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4630

#6. Sabai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2727 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-1905

#5. The Answer Brew Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6008 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-2222

#4. Pho 1 Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 Towne Center West Blvd Ste 701, Richmond, VA 23233-1196

#3. Wong Gonzalez

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 412 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1838

#2. Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6004 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-2222

#1. Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230-4520

