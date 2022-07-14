ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Z1kQ_0cgaF1Ca00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Richmond features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Richmond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hp9OQ_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#30. Sang Jun Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 103 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-3734
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDlww_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#29. Siam Paragon Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13120 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23113-4206
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRKSn_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#28. Beijing On Grove

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5710 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA 23226-2346
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAcc4_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#27. Elephant Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11676 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wGQ9_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#26. Full Kee Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6400 Horsepen Rd, Richmond, VA 23226-2906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K49kX_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#25. Umi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11645 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23233-1004
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUQuI_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#24. Level Restaurant and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2007 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-2005
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219MqN_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#23. SEN Organic Small Plate

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3515
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vegOm_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#22. Chadar Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8030 W Broad St Ste. A, Richmond, VA 23294-4223
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fk8Mv_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#21. Thai Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8059 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-4219
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwMsc_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#20. Akida Japanese Restraunt

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 606 N Sheppard St, Richmond, VA 23221-1712
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW1pl_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pho Tay Do

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 6328 Rigsby Rd, Richmond, VA 23226-2915
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYGyF_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#18. Pho So 1

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 6215 W Broad St Ste B, Richmond, VA 23230-2232
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17h1eh_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#17. Tay Ho Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7927 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-6303
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJkAu_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#16. Peking Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8904 W Broad St Ste F, Richmond, VA 23294-5826
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcJPp_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#15. MOM SIAM Authentic Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2811 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3513
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PL7iK_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mom's Siam 2

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1309 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219-4153
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UaJUj_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#13. Peter Chang's Scott Addition

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2816 W Broad St Ste A, Richmond, VA 23230-5101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkwDT_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#12. Hiro Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9958 Midlothian Tpke, Richmond, VA 23235-4814
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PRntC_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ginger Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3145 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3503
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZeJV_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#10. Vietnam 1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 6215 W Broad St Ste B, Richmond, VA 23230-2232
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Voeoo_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#9. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9212 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23235-1955
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONoVO_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#8. Jiang's Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1213 Carmia Way, Richmond, VA 23235-4755
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEIe2_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#7. Foo Dog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1537 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220-4630
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8b1u_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sabai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2727 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-1905
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xQVD_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Answer Brew Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6008 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-2222
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTKIE_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#4. Pho 1 Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Towne Center West Blvd Ste 701, Richmond, VA 23233-1196
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nT8g_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#3. Wong Gonzalez

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 E Grace St, Richmond, VA 23219-1838
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453QQ0_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mekong Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6004 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230-2222
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGKjm_0cgaF1Ca00
Tripadvisor

#1. Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230-4520
