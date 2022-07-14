Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

San Diego features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Diego.

#30. Pho Ca Dao & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 11808 Rancho Bernardo Rd Ste 100-110, San Diego, CA 92128-1927

#29. Saigon on Fifth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3900 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3121

#28. China Max

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4698 Convoy St Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92111-2331

#27. Amarin Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3843 Richmond St Suite 108-109, San Diego, CA 92103-3315

#26. Spices Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3810 Valley Centre Dr Ste 903, San Diego, CA 92130-3308

#25. PB Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-2913

#24. Saiko Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 116 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-1409

#23. Full Moon Sushi & Kitchen Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 926 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102

#22. Mizu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 850 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-7772

#21. The Joint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4902 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3113

#20. Sushi Mori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2161 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3215

#19. Lotus Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 906 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-7280

#18. Spice & Rice Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4446

#17. Turmeric Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6435 Caminito Blythefield, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5851

#16. Bahn Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4646 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116-2631

#15. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7077 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108-1129

#14. Dumpling Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4619 Convoy St Ste F, San Diego, CA 92111-2318

#13. Shiku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1277 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3610

#12. Azuki Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2321 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-1610

#11. Swaddee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1001 C Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-3413

#10. Sushi Deli 2 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 135 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101-5001

#9. Din Tai Fung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4301 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2000, San Diego, CA 92122-1367

#8. Nobu San Diego

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (758 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

#7. Lanna Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4501 Mission Bay Dr 1B, San Diego, CA 92109-4923

#6. Plumeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4661 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116-2632

#5. Cannonball

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726

#4. Supannee House of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2907 Shelter Island Dr Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92106-2744

#3. OB Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2218 Cable St, San Diego, CA 92107-1317

#2. Sushi Ota

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4920

#1. Harney Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110-2825

