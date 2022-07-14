ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466QbU_0cgaEkg700
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

San Diego features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Diego.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7jSm_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#30. Pho Ca Dao & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 11808 Rancho Bernardo Rd Ste 100-110, San Diego, CA 92128-1927
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkElC_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#29. Saigon on Fifth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3900 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcaZw_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#28. China Max

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4698 Convoy St Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92111-2331
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaFRv_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#27. Amarin Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3843 Richmond St Suite 108-109, San Diego, CA 92103-3315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Br3Zs_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#26. Spices Thai Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3810 Valley Centre Dr Ste 903, San Diego, CA 92130-3308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsREM_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#25. PB Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoMYI_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#24. Saiko Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 116 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-1409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qln1P_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#23. Full Moon Sushi & Kitchen Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 926 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJ8zI_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#22. Mizu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 850 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-7772
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NiiHv_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#21. The Joint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4902 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3113
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rShTi_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#20. Sushi Mori

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2161 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHW2y_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#19. Lotus Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 906 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-7280
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIvY2_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#18. Spice & Rice Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4446
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2paHu7_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#17. Turmeric Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6435 Caminito Blythefield, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5851
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Twr19_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#16. Bahn Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4646 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116-2631
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in San Diego metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9YZD_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#15. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7077 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108-1129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VinNz_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#14. Dumpling Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4619 Convoy St Ste F, San Diego, CA 92111-2318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaxG1_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#13. Shiku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1277 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4070z0_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#12. Azuki Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2321 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-1610
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbxo3_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#11. Swaddee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 C Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-3413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RC3LR_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#10. Sushi Deli 2 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 135 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101-5001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZiNa_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#9. Din Tai Fung

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2000, San Diego, CA 92122-1367
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRIFy_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#8. Nobu San Diego

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (758 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsKt9_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#7. Lanna Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4501 Mission Bay Dr 1B, San Diego, CA 92109-4923
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXRV5_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#6. Plumeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4661 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116-2632
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzIfI_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#5. Cannonball

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aITYa_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#4. Supannee House of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2907 Shelter Island Dr Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92106-2744
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09u7kl_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#3. OB Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2218 Cable St, San Diego, CA 92107-1317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmhX1_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#2. Sushi Ota

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (865 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4529 Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-4920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rzhXs_0cgaEkg700
Tripadvisor

#1. Harney Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3964 Harney St, San Diego, CA 92110-2825
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Coronado, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#San Diego Bay#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Vietnamese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy