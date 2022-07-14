Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Rochester features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Rochester on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester.

Tripadvisor

#29. Edoya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2131 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624-1507

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Taichi Bubble Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3300 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-3531

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Chopstix Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 125 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-1607

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Shui Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 236 University Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-1320

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Sogo Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 326 Greece Ridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626-2819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Seoul House Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2805 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2331

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Bamboo House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2185 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-2416

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Young's Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Mushroom Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-3263

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Asian Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1514 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14615-2405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Sumo Japanese Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1600 W Ridge Rd Suite 2, Rochester, NY 14615-2515

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Golden Port Dim Sum

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604-2529

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Taisho Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Marketplace Dr Suite 350, Rochester, NY 14623-6000

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Taste of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3047 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2531

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Red Sun Chinese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2775 Monroe Ave Behind Sakura Home, Rochester, NY 14618-4115

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Yummy Garden Hot Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2411 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2323

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Furoshiki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 682 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3022

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Dragon Palace Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 270 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623-5863

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Churi's Coconut Tree Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1930 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14622-2457

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Tsingtao House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2831 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2331

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Dac Hoa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 230 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3620

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Flavors of Asia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 831 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1405

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Sodam Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 900 Jefferson Rd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623-3250

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. SEA Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 741 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3215

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. White Swans Asia Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 798 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1402

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Chen Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1750 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1843

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Coco Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 Jefferson Rd 12, Rochester, NY 14623-2447

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Mamasan's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2800 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The King and I Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1455 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Han Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 687 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3148

- Read more on Tripadvisor