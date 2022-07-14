ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCWIx_0cgaEbja00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Rochester features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Rochester on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rochester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZN0n_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#29. Edoya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2131 Buffalo Rd, Rochester, NY 14624-1507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGgq4_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#28. Taichi Bubble Tea

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3300 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-3531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydsLy_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#27. Chopstix Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 125 White Spruce Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-1607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndgeR_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#26. Shui Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 236 University Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-1320
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJg6d_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#25. Sogo Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 326 Greece Ridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626-2819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Rochester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W8c3P_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#24. Seoul House Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2805 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2331
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fILu_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#23. Bamboo House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2185 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-2416
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tb99_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#22. Young's Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Mushroom Blvd, Rochester, NY 14623-3263
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRmJJ_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#21. Asian Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1514 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14615-2405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYeVu_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#20. Sumo Japanese Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 W Ridge Rd Suite 2, Rochester, NY 14615-2515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlBZL_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#19. Golden Port Dim Sum

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604-2529
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGI0F_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#18. Taisho Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Marketplace Dr Suite 350, Rochester, NY 14623-6000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2pZs_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#17. Taste of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3047 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkrmr_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#16. Red Sun Chinese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2775 Monroe Ave Behind Sakura Home, Rochester, NY 14618-4115
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAWnl_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#15. Yummy Garden Hot Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2411 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2323
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Rochester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpBIn_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#14. Furoshiki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 682 Park Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3022
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIGRn_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#13. Dragon Palace Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 270 Miracle Mile Dr, Rochester, NY 14623-5863
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gb0X_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#12. Churi's Coconut Tree Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1930 E Ridge Rd, Rochester, NY 14622-2457
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xli0f_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#11. Tsingtao House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2831 W Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623-2331
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TC5zI_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#10. Dac Hoa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 230 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Rochester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6xc5_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#9. Flavors of Asia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 831 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbIoA_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sodam Korean Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 Jefferson Rd Ste 102, Rochester, NY 14623-3250
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnoDN_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#7. SEA Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 741 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbsHA_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#6. White Swans Asia Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 798 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14620-1402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C11BR_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#5. Chen Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1750 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618-1843
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Rochester, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUxbs_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#4. Coco Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Malaysian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 420 Jefferson Rd 12, Rochester, NY 14623-2447
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogr35_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mamasan's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14618
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PA2jN_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#2. The King and I Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1455 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dun9k_0cgaEbja00
Tripadvisor

#1. Han Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (143 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 687 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607-3148
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
City
Greece, NY
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Asian Fusion#Bistro#Fast Food#Food Drink#Japanese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy