Highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Francisco, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1LBa_0cgaEGOR00
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

San Francisco features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in San Francisco on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in San Francisco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWwaR_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#30. The Old Siam Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (615 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Ellis St Ca 94102, San Francisco, CA 94102-2111
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDS8y_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#29. Fang

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (591 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 660 Howard St Fl 1, San Francisco, CA 94105-3951
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcbAA_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#28. Brandy Ho's Hunan Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (348 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 217 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133-4508
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YbH2_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#27. R&G Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,722 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 631 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQN8S_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#26. King Of Thai Noodle

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (538 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 184 Ofarrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102-2202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8XPp_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#25. Maru Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (485 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 529 Powell St, San Francisco, CA 94108-3805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUw0r_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#24. House of Nanking

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 919 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94133-5106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w124a_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#23. Hunan Home's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 622 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133-5007
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXRn3_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#22. Roka Akor - San Francisco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94133-5164
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7zlB_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#21. Dragon Well

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2142 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA 94123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txTMx_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#20. Z & Y Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (530 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 655 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133-5009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBJDh_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#19. Mandalay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Burmese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4348 California St, San Francisco, CA 94118-1316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHB3U_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#18. Hong Kong Clay Pot Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 960 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94108-1302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9T9v_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#17. Kin Khao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (489 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRK5V_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#16. Dojima-Ann

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 219 Ofarrell St between Powell St & Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102-2118
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltUQR_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#15. Dumpling Time

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 Division St, San Francisco, CA 94103-5210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EETO_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#14. Burma Superstar Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (877 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Burmese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 309 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118-2315
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZWoV_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#13. E&O Kitchen and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (947 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 314 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108-4302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZWGl_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#12. Slanted Door

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,548 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Ferry Building Ste 3, San Francisco, CA 94111-4227
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0cGS_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#11. Shizen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 14th St, San Francisco, CA 94103-2460
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ndhg_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#10. Ozumo San Francisco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (768 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 161 Steuart St, San Francisco, CA 94105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWeLR_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#9. China Live

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (625 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 644 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RC9tV_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#8. City View Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (541 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 662 Commercial St, San Francisco, CA 94111-2504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIR17_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#7. Good Mong Kok Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1039 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94108-1109
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sj4vd_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sanraku Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,016 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 704 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94109-6417
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aifuz_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#5. Yank Sing - Stevenson St.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (947 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 49 Stevenson St, San Francisco, CA 94105-2909
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKM0J_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ryoko's Japanese Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (703 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 619 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94102-1020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DEsK_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#3. Liholiho Yacht Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Hawaiian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 871 Sutter St Cross street: Leavenworth, San Francisco, CA 94109-6168
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQ4t1_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#2. Geoff of Ichido

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Dine With a Local Chef, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 Apparel Way Inside Sequoia Sake, San Francisco, CA 94124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zyeog_0cgaEGOR00
Tripadvisor

#1. Yank Sing

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (902 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Spear St One Rincon Ctr., Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105-1559
- Read more on Tripadvisor

