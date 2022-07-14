ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Phoenix features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Phoenix.

Tripadvisor

#30. Viet Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20235 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tripadvisor

#29. Sushiholic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3957 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2609
Tripadvisor

#28. Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4855 E Warner Rd Suite 16, Phoenix, AZ 85044-3308
Tripadvisor

#27. Desert Jade

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3215 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-5011
Tripadvisor

#26. Restaurant Takamatsu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4214 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051-3654
Tripadvisor

#25. Nori Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206
Tripadvisor

#24. Tea Light Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1084, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6151
Tripadvisor

#23. Sushi Ken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4206 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048-8873
Tripadvisor

#22. Iron Chef

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10810 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028-6055
Tripadvisor

#21. Tom Yum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2310
Tripadvisor

#20. Great Wall Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3446 W Camelback Rd Ste 155, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Tripadvisor

#19. Super Dragon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Tripadvisor

#18. Thai E-San

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-3151
Tripadvisor

#17. Hana Japanese Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5524 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013-1702
Tripadvisor

#16. Reign of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12032 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85020-1311
Tripadvisor

#15. Sizzle Korean Barbeque

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd Desert Ridge Marketplace, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206
Tripadvisor

#14. Seoul BBQ & Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11025 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85029-4719
Tripadvisor

#13. Squid Ink Sushi Bar - CityScape

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 East Jefferson Street #108, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tripadvisor

#12. George and Son Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3049 W Aqua Fria, B-3,, Phoenix, AZ
Tripadvisor

#11. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2420 W Happy Valley Rd. Shops at Norterra, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tripadvisor

#10. Glai Baan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Street Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2333 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-6621
Tripadvisor

#9. Da Vang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 4538 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015-4117
Tripadvisor

#8. Vegan House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85003-2025
Tripadvisor

#7. Clever Koi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4236 N Central Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012-2077
Tripadvisor

#6. Wild Thaiger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2631 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1118
Tripadvisor

#5. Cherry Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 914 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3662
Tripadvisor

#4. China Chili

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 302 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85012-2612
Tripadvisor

#3. Chino Bandido

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican
- Price: $
- Address: 310 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023-3503
Tripadvisor

#2. Harumi Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 W Adams St entrance on 1st Ave, west side, Phoenix, AZ 85003-2000
Tripadvisor

#1. Chanpen Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2727 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2715
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

