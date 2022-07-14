Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Phoenix features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Phoenix.

#30. Viet Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20235 N Cave Creek Rd Ste 108, Phoenix, AZ 85024

#29. Sushiholic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3957 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2609

#28. Taste of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4855 E Warner Rd Suite 16, Phoenix, AZ 85044-3308

#27. Desert Jade

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3215 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-5011

#26. Restaurant Takamatsu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4214 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051-3654

#25. Nori Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206

#24. Tea Light Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd Ste 1084, Phoenix, AZ 85054-6151

#23. Sushi Ken

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4206 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048-8873

#22. Iron Chef

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10810 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028-6055

#21. Tom Yum

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2310

#20. Great Wall Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3446 W Camelback Rd Ste 155, Phoenix, AZ 85017

#19. Super Dragon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ

#18. Thai E-San

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-3151

#17. Hana Japanese Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5524 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013-1702

#16. Reign of Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12032 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85020-1311

#15. Sizzle Korean Barbeque

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 21001 N Tatum Blvd Desert Ridge Marketplace, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4206

#14. Seoul BBQ & Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11025 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85029-4719

#13. Squid Ink Sushi Bar - CityScape

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 East Jefferson Street #108, Phoenix, AZ 85004

#12. George and Son Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3049 W Aqua Fria, B-3,, Phoenix, AZ

#11. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2420 W Happy Valley Rd. Shops at Norterra, Phoenix, AZ 85085

#10. Glai Baan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Street Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2333 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-6621

#9. Da Vang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 4538 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015-4117

#8. Vegan House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85003-2025

#7. Clever Koi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4236 N Central Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85012-2077

#6. Wild Thaiger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2631 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1118

#5. Cherry Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 914 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3662

#4. China Chili

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 302 E Flower St, Phoenix, AZ 85012-2612

#3. Chino Bandido

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

- Price: $

- Address: 310 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023-3503

#2. Harumi Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 W Adams St entrance on 1st Ave, west side, Phoenix, AZ 85003-2000

#1. Chanpen Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2727 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85040-2715

