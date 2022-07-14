ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Chicago features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Chicago.

Tripadvisor

#30. Phoenix Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2131 S Archer Ave Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60616-1809
Tripadvisor

#29. Emperor's Choice

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2238 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2016
Tripadvisor

#28. Cozy Noodle & Rice

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 3456 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-1614
Tripadvisor

#27. Crisp

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 2940 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657-5365
Tripadvisor

#26. Niu B

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 888 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2117
Tripadvisor

#25. Wow Bao

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 835 N Michigan Ave - Water Tower Place, Chicago, IL 60611-2203
Tripadvisor

#24. Tao Chicago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 632 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654-3829
Tripadvisor

#23. HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 S Carpenter St Corner of 18th St & Carpenter, Chicago, IL 60608-3315
Tripadvisor

#22. Lao Sze Chuan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-6982
Tripadvisor

#21. Moon Palace Express

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 216 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616-1914
Tripadvisor

#20. Triple Crown Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2217 S Wentworth Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-2168
Tripadvisor

#19. Joy Yee Noodles

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2159 S China Pl, Chicago, IL 60616-1536
Tripadvisor

#18. Ming Hin Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 E Benton Pl Suite #300, Chicago, IL 60601-7412
Tripadvisor

#17. Brightwok Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 21 E Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603-5603
Tripadvisor

#16. Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Tripadvisor

#15. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-3268
Tripadvisor

#14. Niu Japanese Fusion Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 332 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611-4304
Tripadvisor

#13. Star Of Siam

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611-5652
Tripadvisor

#12. RAMEN-SAN

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (383 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 W Hubbard St, Chicago, IL 60654-4603
Tripadvisor

#11. Hot Woks Cool Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603-3211
Tripadvisor

#10. MingHin Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (446 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2168 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1514
Tripadvisor

#9. Umai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 730 S Clark St, Chicago, IL 60605-1743
Tripadvisor

#8. Friends Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 710 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611-2504
Tripadvisor

#7. Big Bowl

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (871 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 60 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2702
Tripadvisor

#6. Shanghai Terrace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2508
Tripadvisor

#5. Le Colonial

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 57 E. Oak Street, Chicago, IL 60611-1422
Tripadvisor

#4. Sunda Chicago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,097 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 W Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60654-2706
Tripadvisor

#3. Duck Duck Goat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 857 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607-1318
Tripadvisor

#2. Momotaro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (341 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 820 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607-1728
Tripadvisor

#1. Roka Akor - Chicago

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 456 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654-4517
