ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4w26_0cgaDh4900
Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Columbia features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Columbia on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbia.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Npt3n_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#27. Saki Tumi Grill & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 807 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3162
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wpYd_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#26. Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Afton Ct, Columbia, SC 29212-2242
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325FYb_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#25. Tsunami of Harbison

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1290 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212-3706
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zf5ba_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#24. Golden Dragon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 7173 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-1146
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349wa2_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#23. Tsunami Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3047
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AEqz_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#22. Pho Viet Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2011 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMou8_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#21. Heroes Korean Steak HSE & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6634 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-7516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320EQV_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#20. Baan-Sawan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2135 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2413
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAHc7_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#19. Eggroll Chen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 715 Crowson Rd, Columbia, SC 29205-2123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhdmB_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#18. WaSabi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4561 Hard Scrabble Rd, Columbia, SC 29229-9464
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Columbia that require a graduate degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKb7z_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#17. Red Bowl Asian Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 481 Town Center Pl Ste 11, Columbia, SC 29229-7968
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464SBG_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#16. Miyos

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1220 Bower Pkwy Ste E2, Columbia, SC 29212-3717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E19az_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#15. Suishaya

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
- Price: $
- Address: 1516 Ellie Dr #101, Columbia, SC 29203-9152
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6Nte_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#14. Jasmine Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7461 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-7645
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PB8m_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#13. Mikino's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6169 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-3146
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIYK6_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#12. Thailand Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6024 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-3120
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLVyV_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#11. Pho Viet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2300 Decker Blvd At Decker Blvd & Brookfield Road, Columbia, SC 29206-2311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gihtX_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#10. Inakaya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 224 Oneil Ct, Columbia, SC 29223-7649
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1uyx_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#9. Miyabi Kyoto Japanese Steakhse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 442 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-1652
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StkMY_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#8. Kao Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 Senate St #300, Columbia, SC 29201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iczne_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#7. Basil Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 702 Cross Hill Rd, Columbia, SC 29205-2084
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1k4H_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#6. M Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 340 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-2252
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ud4fy_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#5. Tao Asian Fusion Cuisine & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 285 Columbiana Dr Ste G, Columbia, SC 29212-2278
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVLlQ_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#4. Menkoi Ramen House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1004 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-6102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ybya_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#3. M Vista

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 Lady St Ste C, Columbia, SC 29201-3076
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most common jobs in Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2ywH_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#2. 929 Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 929 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3172
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13T4bs_0cgaDh4900
Tripadvisor

#1. Inakaya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 655 Saint Andrews Rd # C, Columbia, SC 29210-5112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Food & Drinks
Columbia, SC
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Asian Cuisine#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Food Drink#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy