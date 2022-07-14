Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Columbia features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Columbia on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Columbia.

#27. Saki Tumi Grill & Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 807 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3162

#26. Flaming Grill Supreme Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Afton Ct, Columbia, SC 29212-2242

#25. Tsunami of Harbison

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1290 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212-3706

#24. Golden Dragon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7173 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-1146

#23. Tsunami Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3047

#22. Pho Viet Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2011 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2212

#21. Heroes Korean Steak HSE & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6634 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-7516

#20. Baan-Sawan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2135 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205-2413

#19. Eggroll Chen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 715 Crowson Rd, Columbia, SC 29205-2123

#18. WaSabi Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4561 Hard Scrabble Rd, Columbia, SC 29229-9464

#17. Red Bowl Asian Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 481 Town Center Pl Ste 11, Columbia, SC 29229-7968

#16. Miyos

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1220 Bower Pkwy Ste E2, Columbia, SC 29212-3717

#15. Suishaya

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $

- Address: 1516 Ellie Dr #101, Columbia, SC 29203-9152

#14. Jasmine Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7461 Two Notch Rd, Columbia, SC 29223-7645

#13. Mikino's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6169 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-3146

#12. Thailand Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6024 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212-3120

#11. Pho Viet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2300 Decker Blvd At Decker Blvd & Brookfield Road, Columbia, SC 29206-2311

#10. Inakaya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 224 Oneil Ct, Columbia, SC 29223-7649

#9. Miyabi Kyoto Japanese Steakhse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 442 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-1652

#8. Kao Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1001 Senate St #300, Columbia, SC 29201

#7. Basil Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 702 Cross Hill Rd, Columbia, SC 29205-2084

#6. M Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 340 Columbiana Dr, Columbia, SC 29212-2252

#5. Tao Asian Fusion Cuisine & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 285 Columbiana Dr Ste G, Columbia, SC 29212-2278

#4. Menkoi Ramen House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1004 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-6102

#3. M Vista

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 701 Lady St Ste C, Columbia, SC 29201-3076

#2. 929 Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 929 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201-3172

#1. Inakaya Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 655 Saint Andrews Rd # C, Columbia, SC 29210-5112

