Cincinnati, OH

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Cincinnati features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Cincinnati on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cincinnati.

Tripadvisor

#30. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11481 Chester Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45246-4004
Tripadvisor

#29. Kyoto Japanese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12082 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-4710
Tripadvisor

#28. 99 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11974 Lebanon Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-1711
Tripadvisor

#27. Bangkok St

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7687 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236-4236
Tripadvisor

#26. Le's Pho and Sandwiches

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3 E Court St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1150
Tripadvisor

#25. Korea House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11371 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-2312
Tripadvisor

#24. 3501 Seoul

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3501 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1716
Tripadvisor

#23. Yat Ka Mein Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2974 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-2028
Tripadvisor

#22. Mei Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8608 Market Place Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45242-5336
Tripadvisor

#21. Wild Ginger Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3655 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1303
Tripadvisor

#20. Ichiban Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1020 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208-3104
Tripadvisor

#19. Lalo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 709 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Tripadvisor

#18. E+O Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1358
Tripadvisor

#17. Blue Gibbon Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1231 Tennessee Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229-1011
Tripadvisor

#16. Korean Riverside Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 512 Madison Ave, Covington, KY 41011-1506
Tripadvisor

#15. Sukhothai Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8102 Market Place Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45242-5326
Tripadvisor

#14. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2633 Edmondson Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-1910
Tripadvisor

#13. Mango Tree

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7229 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227-3830
Tripadvisor

#12. Buddha Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6625 Gracely Dr (next to Gracely Food Mart), Cincinnati, OH 45233-1101
Tripadvisor

#11. Grand Oriental Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4800 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249-8215
Tripadvisor

#10. Fortune Noodle House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 349 Calhoun St, Cincinnati, OH 45219-1332
Tripadvisor

#9. Uncle Yip's Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10736 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241-2529
Tripadvisor

#8. Song Long Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1737 Section Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237-3313
Tripadvisor

#7. Mr. Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 580 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3127
Tripadvisor

#6. Sichuan Chili

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10400 Reading Rd Ste 205B, Cincinnati, OH 45241-4816
Tripadvisor

#5. Pacific Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8300 Market Place Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45242-5330
Tripadvisor

#4. Green Papaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2942 Wasson Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209-2333
Tripadvisor

#3. KungFood Chu's AmerAsia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 521 Madison Ave Ste C Suite B, Covington, KY 41011-1575
Tripadvisor

#2. Pho Lang Thang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1828 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7720
Tripadvisor

#1. Oriental Wok

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2444 Madison Rd Ste 104, Hyde Park, Cincinnati, OH 45208-1256
