Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Boise features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Boise on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Boise.

Tripadvisor

#28. Golden Star Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1142 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706-2234

#27. Yen Ching Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 305 N 9th St, Boise, ID 83702-5410

#26. Mount Everest Momo Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2144 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-4205

#25. Mongolian Stir Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 8037 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8424

#24. Wasabi Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2325 S Apple St, Boise, ID 83706

#23. Mongolian BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1808 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-3858

#22. Pat's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 577 E Park Blvd Ste 110, Boise, ID 83712-7769

#21. Sakana Sushi Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 925 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705-2426

#20. Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8630 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1645

#19. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 391 S 8th St., Boise, ID 83702

#18. K-Fusion Korean Bbq & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1716 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-3804

#17. Siam Orchid Thai Restaurant and Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8716 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8207

#16. Dong Khanh Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2137 S. Broadway Boise, Boise, ID 83706-4200

#15. Dharma Sushi & Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 624 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702-5930

#14. Wok-Inn Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4912 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83706-2009

#13. Shogun Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3640 S Findley Ave, Boise, ID 83705-5281

#12. Pho Le

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2146 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-4205

#11. Bangkok Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 477 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704-9140

#10. Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 283 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704-9132

#9. Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6777 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-2033

#8. China Grand Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10498 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8016

#7. Mr. Wok Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 650 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705-1711

#6. Yoi Tomo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 405 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702-7117

#5. Sushi Joy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2275 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-4963

#4. Chiang Mai House Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4898 W Emerald St Corner of Emerald and Orchard, Boise, ID 83706-2007

#3. Kyoto Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6002 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-7765

#2. Pho Nouveau

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 780 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702-5811

#1. Pad Thai House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10038 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1565

