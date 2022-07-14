ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Boise, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Boise features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Boise on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Boise.

Tripadvisor

#28. Golden Star Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1142 N Orchard St, Boise, ID 83706-2234
Tripadvisor

#27. Yen Ching Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 N 9th St, Boise, ID 83702-5410
Tripadvisor

#26. Mount Everest Momo Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2144 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-4205
Tripadvisor

#25. Mongolian Stir Fry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 8037 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8424
Tripadvisor

#24. Wasabi Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2325 S Apple St, Boise, ID 83706
Tripadvisor

#23. Mongolian BBQ

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1808 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-3858
Tripadvisor

#22. Pat's Thai Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 577 E Park Blvd Ste 110, Boise, ID 83712-7769
Tripadvisor

#21. Sakana Sushi Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 925 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705-2426
Tripadvisor

#20. Lucky Palace Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8630 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1645
Tripadvisor

#19. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 391 S 8th St., Boise, ID 83702
Tripadvisor

#18. K-Fusion Korean Bbq & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1716 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-3804
Tripadvisor

#17. Siam Orchid Thai Restaurant and Sushi

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8716 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8207
Tripadvisor

#16. Dong Khanh Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2137 S. Broadway Boise, Boise, ID 83706-4200
Tripadvisor

#15. Dharma Sushi & Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 624 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702-5930
Tripadvisor

#14. Wok-Inn Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4912 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83706-2009
Tripadvisor

#13. Shogun Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3640 S Findley Ave, Boise, ID 83705-5281
Tripadvisor

#12. Pho Le

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2146 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706-4205
Tripadvisor

#11. Bangkok Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 477 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704-9140
Tripadvisor

#10. Fujiyama Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 283 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704-9132
Tripadvisor

#9. Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6777 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-2033
Tripadvisor

#8. China Grand Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10498 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-8016
Tripadvisor

#7. Mr. Wok Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 S Vista Ave, Boise, ID 83705-1711
Tripadvisor

#6. Yoi Tomo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 405 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702-7117
Tripadvisor

#5. Sushi Joy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2275 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702-4963
Tripadvisor

#4. Chiang Mai House Thai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4898 W Emerald St Corner of Emerald and Orchard, Boise, ID 83706-2007
Tripadvisor

#3. Kyoto Japanese Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6002 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID 83704-7765
Tripadvisor

#2. Pho Nouveau

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 780 W Idaho St, Boise, ID 83702-5811
Tripadvisor

#1. Pad Thai House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10038 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709-1565
