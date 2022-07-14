Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Charlotte features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charlotte.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte

Tripadvisor

#30. Dragon Court

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4520 N Tryon St Ste 40, Charlotte, NC 28213-6931

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Be's Noodles & Banh Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 11318 N Community House Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-3421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Pho Hoa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3000 Central Ave Ste 1, Charlotte, NC 28205-4072

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 13855 Conlan Cir, Charlotte, NC 28277-3654

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Let's Meat Kbbq

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1400 S Church St Next Door to Seoul Food, Charlotte, NC 28203-4114

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Wild East Pan Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6420 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-8244

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Musashi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10110 Johnston Rd Ste 15, Charlotte, NC 28210-9202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6809-F Phillips Place Court Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28210

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Thai House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8706 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-4021

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Pho Real

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 440 E McCollough Dr #206 Grande Promenade, Charlotte, NC 28262-3442

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area

Tripadvisor

#20. Yama Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 720 Governor Morrison St Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28211-3879

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Doan's Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5937 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217-4123

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Thai House At University

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 230 E W T Harris Blvd Ste B9, Charlotte, NC 28262-3536

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Deejai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 613 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-1901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. CO

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4201 Park Rd # D, Charlotte, NC 28209-2227

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Pisces Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28204-3351

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Rai Lay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1530 South Blvd Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28203-4724

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Hawkers Asian Street Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1930 Camden Rd Ste 260, Charlotte, NC 28203-4777

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Baku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4515 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3521

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. O-Ku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2000 South Blvd #510, Charlotte, NC 28203-5041

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Charlotte

Tripadvisor

#10. Saigon Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5215 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2770

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Room 112

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 112 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28284-2191

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Futo Buta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 E Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203-6142

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Ru-San's Sushi and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2440 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5927

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Wan Fu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10719 Kettering Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226-4716

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Charlotte that require a bachelor's degree

Tripadvisor

#5. Vietnam Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5615 South Blvd Fitness Connection Shopping Center, Charlotte, NC 28217-4129

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. New Zealand Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1717 Sardis Rd N Ste 6A, Charlotte, NC 28270-2526

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Baoding

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4722 Sharon Rd Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210-3351

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Basil Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 210 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2256

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Lang Van

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3019 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor