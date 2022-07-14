ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Charlotte features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charlotte.

Tripadvisor

#30. Dragon Court

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4520 N Tryon St Ste 40, Charlotte, NC 28213-6931
Tripadvisor

#29. Be's Noodles & Banh Mi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 11318 N Community House Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-3421
Tripadvisor

#28. Pho Hoa Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3000 Central Ave Ste 1, Charlotte, NC 28205-4072
Tripadvisor

#27. Pei Wei Asian Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese
- Price: $
- Address: 13855 Conlan Cir, Charlotte, NC 28277-3654
Tripadvisor

#26. Let's Meat Kbbq

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1400 S Church St Next Door to Seoul Food, Charlotte, NC 28203-4114
Tripadvisor

#25. Wild East Pan Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6420 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-8244
Tripadvisor

#24. Musashi Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10110 Johnston Rd Ste 15, Charlotte, NC 28210-9202
Tripadvisor

#23. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6809-F Phillips Place Court Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28210
Tripadvisor

#22. Thai House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8706 Pineville Matthews Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-4021
Tripadvisor

#21. Pho Real

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 440 E McCollough Dr #206 Grande Promenade, Charlotte, NC 28262-3442
Tripadvisor

#20. Yama Asian Fusion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 720 Governor Morrison St Ste 130, Charlotte, NC 28211-3879
Tripadvisor

#19. Doan's Vietnamese Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5937 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217-4123
Tripadvisor

#18. Thai House At University

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 230 E W T Harris Blvd Ste B9, Charlotte, NC 28262-3536
Tripadvisor

#17. Deejai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 613 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207-1901
Tripadvisor

#16. CO

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4201 Park Rd # D, Charlotte, NC 28209-2227
Tripadvisor

#15. Pisces Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1100 Metropolitan Ave Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28204-3351
Tripadvisor

#14. Rai Lay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1530 South Blvd Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28203-4724
Tripadvisor

#13. Hawkers Asian Street Food

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1930 Camden Rd Ste 260, Charlotte, NC 28203-4777
Tripadvisor

#12. Baku

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4515 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-3521
Tripadvisor

#11. O-Ku

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2000 South Blvd #510, Charlotte, NC 28203-5041
Tripadvisor

#10. Saigon Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5215 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217-2770
Tripadvisor

#9. Room 112

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28284-2191
Tripadvisor

#8. Futo Buta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 E Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203-6142
Tripadvisor

#7. Ru-San's Sushi and Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2440 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5927
Tripadvisor

#6. Wan Fu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10719 Kettering Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226-4716
Tripadvisor

#5. Vietnam Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5615 South Blvd Fitness Connection Shopping Center, Charlotte, NC 28217-4129
Tripadvisor

#4. New Zealand Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1717 Sardis Rd N Ste 6A, Charlotte, NC 28270-2526
Tripadvisor

#3. Baoding

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4722 Sharon Rd Suite F, Charlotte, NC 28210-3351
Tripadvisor

#2. Basil Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202-2256
Tripadvisor

#1. Lang Van

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3019 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
