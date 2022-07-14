ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Cleveland features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cleveland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fmb8_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#30. Koko Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3710 Payne Ave # 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-4318
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsVLV_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#29. Chopsticks Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 8800 Day Dr, Cleveland, OH 44129-5631
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lReM9_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#28. Ushabu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-6104
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGwnp_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#27. LJ Shanghai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 3142 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4343
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HupaW_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#26. Hunan Solon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6050 Enterprise Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44139
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsNwZ_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#25. Blue Jade

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7080 Engle Rd Ste B, Cleveland, OH 44130-3468
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Qz2H_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#24. Tomo Hibachi and Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1293 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-1064
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adnGd_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#23. Thai Elephant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16610 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111-5505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwrng_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#22. Hunan East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 724 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143-2940
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwBxb_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#21. Kenko Sushi + Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 11312 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-3925
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsHdh_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#20. Pacific East Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1763 Coventry Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-1631
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyJ5r_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#19. Tay Do Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 11725 Snow Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130-1019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LS2sW_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#18. Wonton Gourmet & BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3211 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAHWo_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#17. King Wah Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20668 Center Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-3420
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOoFU_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#16. Xinji Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3720
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dn5q_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#15. Miega Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3820 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4166
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6wDZ_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#14. Szechuan Gourmet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1735 E 36th St Near Payne Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-4521
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coNIj_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#13. Emperor's Palace Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2136 Rockwell Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-2109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThFYZ_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#12. Sung's House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1507 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-2100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGaJM_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#11. Ninja City Kitchen And Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6706 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GqlVa_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#10. Shuhei Restaurant of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 23360 Chagrin Blvd Bsmt, Cleveland, OH 44122-5547
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2iMh_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#9. Ginko

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2247 Professor Ave, Tremont City, OH 44113-4466
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LniFp_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#8. Banana Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Clinton Avenue, Ohio City, OH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Xsfc_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#7. Li Wah Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2999 Payne Ave Ste 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-4400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4Upm_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#6. Map of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3710 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4318
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRIHE_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#5. Tyfun Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 815 Jefferson Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4638
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBD49_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#4. Superior Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 3030 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4360
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYfbb_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#3. Saigon Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2061 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115-1023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qSfG_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#2. Siam Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3951 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZ6w9_0cgaDat400
Tripadvisor

#1. Pho Thang Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 815 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-2706
