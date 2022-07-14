Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Cleveland features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cleveland.

#30. Koko Bakery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3710 Payne Ave # 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-4318

#29. Chopsticks Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 8800 Day Dr, Cleveland, OH 44129-5631

#28. Ushabu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2173 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-6104

#27. LJ Shanghai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 3142 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4343

#26. Hunan Solon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6050 Enterprise Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44139

#25. Blue Jade

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7080 Engle Rd Ste B, Cleveland, OH 44130-3468

#24. Tomo Hibachi and Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1293 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-1064

#23. Thai Elephant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16610 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111-5505

#22. Hunan East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 724 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143-2940

#21. Kenko Sushi + Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 11312 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-3925

#20. Pacific East Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1763 Coventry Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-1631

#19. Tay Do Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 11725 Snow Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130-1019

#18. Wonton Gourmet & BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3211 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4505

#17. King Wah Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20668 Center Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-3420

#16. Xinji Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3720

#15. Miega Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3820 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4166

#14. Szechuan Gourmet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1735 E 36th St Near Payne Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-4521

#13. Emperor's Palace Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2136 Rockwell Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-2109

#12. Sung's House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1507 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-2100

#11. Ninja City Kitchen And Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6706 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3018

#10. Shuhei Restaurant of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 23360 Chagrin Blvd Bsmt, Cleveland, OH 44122-5547

#9. Ginko

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2247 Professor Ave, Tremont City, OH 44113-4466

#8. Banana Blossom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2800 Clinton Avenue, Ohio City, OH

#7. Li Wah Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2999 Payne Ave Ste 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-4400

#6. Map of Thailand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3710 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4318

#5. Tyfun Thai Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 815 Jefferson Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-4638

#4. Superior Pho

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 3030 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4360

#3. Saigon Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2061 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115-1023

#2. Siam Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3951 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4109

#1. Pho Thang Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 815 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-2706

