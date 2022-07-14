Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Austin features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Austin on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Austin.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Austin

Tripadvisor

#30. Ramen Tatsu-Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1234 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-2369

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Asia Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Chinese

- Price: $

- Address: 8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin, TX 78759-4322

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Xian Sushi and Noodle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 1801 E 51st St # C370, Austin, TX 78723-3434

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Old Thousand

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1000 East 11th Street Ste 150, Austin, TX 78702

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Bar Peached

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1315 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703-5210

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Austin

Tripadvisor

#25. Buffet Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4601 Westgate Blvd., Austin, TX 78745

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. 888 Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 E Oltorf St Ste 1A, Austin, TX 78741-4563

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Sap's Fine Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4515 W Gate Blvd, Austin, TX 78745-1409

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. The Peached Tortilla

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5520 Burnet Road #100, Austin, TX 78756

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Sushi Junai

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1617 Lavaca St, Austin, TX

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Austin

Tripadvisor

#20. Haru Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9503 Research Blvd Ste 500, Austin, TX 78759-5690

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4101 W Parmer Ln Ste F, Austin, TX 78727-4166

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. 1618 Asian Fusion

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741-1006

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Tan My Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1601 Ohlen Rd, Austin, TX 78758-7101

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Fukumoto Sushi & Izakaya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 514 Medina St East, Austin, TX 78702

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most common jobs in Austin

Tripadvisor

#15. Din Ho Chinese BBQ

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8557 Research Blvd Ste 116, Austin, TX 78758-7855

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Tomodachi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4101 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX 78727-4166

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Pho Please

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1920 E Riverside Dr East Austin's South Shore District., Austin, TX 78741-1342

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Titaya's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5501 N Lamar Blvd Ste C101, Austin, TX 78751-1086

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Kome

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5301 Airport Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78751-2220

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Where people in Austin are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#10. Wu Chow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 W 5th St, Austin, TX 78701-3830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Loro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Barbecue, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2115 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-4921

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Lin Asian Bar and Dim Sum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1203 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703-5208

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Koriente

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 621 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78701-3304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Ramen Tatsu-Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8557 Research Blvd Ste 126, Austin, TX 78758-7855

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Austin, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Mai Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 207 San Jacinto Blvd Ste 201, Austin, TX 78701-4007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Elizabeth Street Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cafe, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1501 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704-3042

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Lucky Robot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1303 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Uchiko

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (736 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4200 N Lamar Blvd Ste 140, Austin, TX 78756-3439

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Uchi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,359 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 801 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704-1509

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Austin, according to Tripadvisor