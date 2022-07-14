Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Boston features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Boston on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Boston.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Typhoon Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 725 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116-2638

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Basho Japanese Brasserie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1338 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215-4302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Shabumaru Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116-5707

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Spring Shabu-Shabu

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Healthy

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 304 Western Ave, Boston, MA 02135-1011

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Banyan Bar + Refuge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 553 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-6306

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. J.P. Seafood Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 730 Centre St, Boston, MA 02130-2518

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Genki Ya

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 232 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116-4706

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Shojo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9A Tyler St Chinatown, Boston, MA 02111-1905

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Hei La Moon

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 88 Beach St, Boston, MA 02111-2510

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (448 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8 Park Plaza Space D-6 Spc D-6, Boston, MA 02116

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Thai Basil Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 132 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116-2904

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Empire Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (276 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Marina Park Dr Use 55 Nothern Ave for Gps Purposes, Boston, MA 02210-1832

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Dumpling Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 695 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111-1611

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Beantown Pho & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 272 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116-2419

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Winsor Dim Sum Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 10 Tyler St between Beach St & Kneeland, Boston, MA 02111-1904

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Montien Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 63 Stuart St, Boston, MA 02116-4723

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Brown Sugar Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1033 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02215-1001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Wagamama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Boylsto Street Store 117, Boston Prudential Center, Boston, MA 02199

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Wagamama

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (570 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 S Market St Quincy Market Building, Boston, MA 02109

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Pho Pasteur

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (441 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 682 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111-1614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Boston

Tripadvisor

#10. UNI

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 370A Commonwealth Ave The Eliot Hotel, Boston, MA 02215

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Red Lantern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (341 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 39 Stanhope St, Boston, MA 02116-5111

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Ruka Restobar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (267 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Peruvian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 505 Washington St The Godfrey Hotel, Boston, MA 02111-1211

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Oishii Boston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1166 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118-4113

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Douzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (482 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116-5297

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Boston, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Pho Basil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 177A Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02115-3009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. O Ya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 9 East St, Boston, MA 02111-2849

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Myers + Chang

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (605 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1145 Washington St, Boston, MA 02118-2728

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Shabu-Zen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16 Tyler St, Boston, MA 02111-1923

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Q Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 660 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111-3200

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Boston