Atlantic City, NJ

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4QcN_0cgaDTer00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Atlantic City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Atlantic City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EvUll_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#16. Hong Kong House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1330 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gb8RL_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#15. Golden Dynasty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2831 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxf0h_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#14. Zhen Bang

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 Boardwalk Inside Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Glvth_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#13. Com Ga Ninh Kieu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1124 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4803
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F1oPg_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#12. Oshi Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1911
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135lEW_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#11. Imperial Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3124 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6215
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kw4b5_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#10. YOUYU Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Inside Hard Rock Cafe, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zL1u_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pho Sydney

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 2323 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6618
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DdGJE_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#8. Lillie's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Huron Avenue & Brigantine Boulevard Huron & Brigantine Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOxO3_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#7. Noodle Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Bally's Atlantic City, 1900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tymMU_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#6. Kuro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qk3He_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#5. Kwi Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6612
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ae4W_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#4. Noodles of the World

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ug5zh_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#3. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (550 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Unit 101 The Quarter at the Tropicana, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6351
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmmLf_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#2. Izakaya in Borgata Hotel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Borgata Way The Borgata Hotel, Casino, & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KYEM_0cgaDTer00
Tripadvisor

#1. EastWind

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Singaporean, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329
