Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Atlantic City, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Atlantic City features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Atlantic City on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Atlantic City.

#16. Hong Kong House

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1330 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7216

#15. Golden Dynasty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2831 Boardwalk Tropicana Casino and Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#14. Zhen Bang

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 Boardwalk Inside Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7609

#13. Com Ga Ninh Kieu

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1124 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-4803

#12. Oshi Sushi & Sake

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 777 Harrahs Blvd Harrah's Resort, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1911

#11. Imperial Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3124 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6215

#10. YOUYU Noodle Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Inside Hard Rock Cafe, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#9. Pho Sydney

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 2323 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6618

#8. Lillie's Asian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 Huron Avenue & Brigantine Boulevard Huron & Brigantine Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#7. Noodle Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Bally's Atlantic City, 1900 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ

#6. Kuro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Boardwalk Hard Rock Casino, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

#5. Kwi Noodle House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6612

#4. Noodles of the World

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946

#3. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (550 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2801 Pacific Ave Unit 101 The Quarter at the Tropicana, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-6351

#2. Izakaya in Borgata Hotel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Borgata Way The Borgata Hotel, Casino, & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-1946

#1. EastWind

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (446 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Singaporean, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1133 Boardwalk Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City, NJ 08401-7329

