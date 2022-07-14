ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Cedar Rapids features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Cedar Rapids on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cedar Rapids.

#14. The Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 616 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1306
#13. Noodles & Company

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 310 Collins Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
#12. Nara Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1725 Blairs Ferry Rd Ste 102, Marion, IA 52302-3037
#11. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mongolian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4444 1st Ave NE Lindale Mall, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-3215
#10. Mandarin Spice Asian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1412 Twixt Town Rd, Marion, IA 52302-3080
#9. China Inn

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1435 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5022
#8. Egg Roll House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2000 Wiley Blvd SW Ste 105, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-6814
#7. Pei's Ohana

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3287 6th St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-5444
#6. Phong Lan Vietnamese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 216 8th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1616
#5. Ting's Red Lantern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 540 Boyson Rd. NE Ste C, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
#4. Oyama Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5350 Council St NE Ste 6, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-2473
#3. Siamville Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3635 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-6151
#2. Pho Mai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2315 Edgewood Rd SW Suite 200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404-3392
#1. Sushi House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2665 Edgewood Pkwy SW ste 100, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
